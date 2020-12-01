PEMBROKE (TNS) — The day Western New York veterans have been fighting for for a dozen years finally arrived Monday, as a handful of their leaders gathered with Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and other dignitaries for the dedication of the Western New York National Cemetery.
Held under a tent on a gloomy, rainy day, the hourlong event was the culmination of an arduous effort that began at a local Veterans of Foreign Wars post in late 2008. There, Buffalo veterans activist Patrick W. Welch handed Schumer a petition with 10,000 signatures calling for the facility to be built. Schumer quickly took up the cause, but the effort dragged on for years as the Department of Veterans Affairs struggled to find a site for the cemetery and as funding woes delayed some of the final plans.
"There have been many bumps in the road, many obstacles placed in the way, as we've been fighting for this for over a decade," Schumer, a New York Democrat, said at the ceremony. "But like our veterans when they serve our country, no obstacle stands in the way. They do their job. And together, the veterans organizations, the Veterans Administration and myself have pushed and pushed and pushed. And we are here now, on this wonderful, wonderful day."
The cemetery means that the families of veterans from the Buffalo and Rochester areas will no longer have to travel to Bath, in Steuben County, if they want to inter their loved ones in a veterans cemetery. Some families have taken to storing their loved one's remains for years in hopes that they could be interred in a veterans cemetery in Western New York, and now, that can finally happen.
"Our nation owes a debt to our veterans who served and sacrificed so that we all could enjoy the blessings of liberty," Wilkie said. "It is a tremendous honor for me, on behalf of VA, to provide the veterans of the Buffalo area with access to burial and memorial benefits they have earned."
While construction of the cemetery is ongoing, VA officials said they expect the first interments at the facility to take place by Dec. 18. Families interested in scheduling an interment can do so at this website.
More than 77,000 veterans from Western New York and their families will be eligible to be buried at the 269-acre cemetery in Genesee County. The facility eventually will include thousands of burial spaces along with a space for cremated remains, but at this point it remains largely a construction site.
There's a temporary building for use by honor guards, but otherwise much of the important work so far has gone on unseen, Schumer said.
"It's a lot of work, but you don't see much of it because it deals with drainage and stuff like that," Schumer said in an interview after the ceremony.
The VA had committed to Schumer that burials would begin by the end of this year, and the senator noted that the agency was on track to keep its promise.
But dedicating the facility this year, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, came with a cost. Given the state's prohibition of large gatherings, only a handful of veterans were able to attend Monday's ceremony.
Welch — the leading veterans activist behind the effort — was left off the guest list until Schumer called Wilkie and demanded that Welch and a handful of other veterans leaders be allowed to attend.
"The bureaucracy was getting in the way because of Covid," Schumer said.
For his part, Welch was happy to be there.
"It is a great day for the veterans of Western New York, their families and all of their supporters," he said after the ceremony.
Welch credited the Department of Veterans Affairs for keeping its commitment to begin burials this year and the VA's contractors for pushing work on the project ahead of schedule. And above all, he credited Schumer for getting Congress to approve $46 million in funding for the effort and for continually pressing the VA to move ahead on the project.
"He was the one who became our champion," Welch said. "If it were not for him, we would not have celebrated this day."
Schumer, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, joined Wilkie in dedicating the cemetery's plaque at the end of the ceremony.
"What an amazing day," said Hochul, who pushed for the cemetery while serving as a member of Congress in 2011 and 2012. "Long journey, right, senator?" she said to Schumer. "Long, long journey.”