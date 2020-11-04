Joe Regan said it took longer to pick out which baked goods to buy than it took to vote Tuesday.
Regan showed up to vote at the Lutheran Church on South Pearl Street in Canandaigua.
“I live just around the corner so it was easier to come on Election Day,” Regan said. “If I voted early, I couldn’t get to check out the great baked goods they have here.”
He said he got in quickly and voting was fast and without delay.
“It took longer to pick out the cookies,” he added with a smile.
Another Canandaigua voter, who declined to give her name, said she always votes on Election Day and saw no reason to change her routine this year, even though there were record numbers of absentee and early voters around the nation.
“I thought about voting early, but decided not to,” she said. “There were no lines here today.”
Ontario County Republican Election Commissioner Mike Northrup said voting was steady all day, which he partially attributed to the high number of people who cast their ballots in nine days of early voting or by absentee ballot. He said 32% of county voters cast early ballots one way or the other.
“We had a few cases of people showing up who were not registered to vote or who changed their address and didn’t notify us,” Northrup said, noting that will likely increase the number of affidavit ballots where people are allowed to vote but their ballots are set aside until their status can be verified later.
“We had some minor complaints about electioneering and people complied when told they had to remove a hat or face masks for political reasons. It’s been smooth so far,” Northrup said at 3 p.m.
He predicted a record high turnout for the county, which would top the 75 percent turnout of 2016.
In Geneva, Cody Stanton went to vote at the Hydrant Hose polling place during his lunch break.
“I work every day and last weekend I tried to vote, but they closed at 2 o’clock and I was too late. I had to come today,” he said. “I wouldn’t miss voting.”
Another Hydrant Hose voter, who only gave a first name of Danny, said he voted on Election Day “because it ls important to me and to honor the tradition established by people who came before me.”
“This is the most important election of my lifetime,” he added.
In Seneca County, Democratic Election Commissioner Carl Same said reports he received were that voting was “busy and steady.”
“I voted in the morning at the Community Center and there was a line of 20 to 30 people. I’ve never seen that before,” Same said.
He said he heard reports that voting in Covert and Ovid in the south end was also heavy, noting that south end voters had to drive to Waterloo to early vote.
“I’ve heard no complaints. Everyone is well-behaved,” he added.
Wayne County GOP Election Commissioner John Zornow said other than a minor breakdown at one polling place — which was quickly corrected — the day went smoothly up to mid-afternoon.
“I voted around 9 a.m., and it was busy. We had few complaints. I’m pretty sure we’ll set a turnout record,” Zornow said.
And in Yates County, Democratic Commissioner Bob Brechko said the office typically fields a lot of phone calls during presidential election years, mostly about voters not showing up on the rolls or not notifying the office of address changes. This year was no exception.
“I was surprised to hear so many adults in their 40s and 50s were registering to vote for the first time. Voting was steady and 22 percent voted early so that will bring today’s number down a bit,” he said.