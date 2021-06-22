MARION — The Marion Central School District has named Casey Steiner to be its new UPK-12 assistant principal, effective July 1. Steiner’s appointment was approved at the June 1 Board of Education meeting.
Steiner has served as the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support coordinator for Lyons Central School since 2015. She holds a master of science in school psychology from Roberts Wesleyan College and a certificate of advanced study in educational leadership from the University of Rochester.
Marion Superintendent of Schools Don Bavis said Steiner will be able to provide a high level of academic, social and emotional support for students.
Steiner, who has attended conferences with Marion Elementary School Principal Ellen Lloyd and Marion Junior-Senior High School Principal Shane Dehn, said she has been impressed with the district’s commitment to serving the needs of its students.
Steiner lives in Phelps with her husband and two children. She is a graduate of Midlakes High School.