CANANDAIGUA — Let’s play “Canandaigua Jeopardy.” Those steeped in local history, and those who spend time in the courthouse, may know this one.
The answer: This Presidential candidate attended Canandaigua Academy.
Question: Who was Stephen A. Douglas?
Known as “The Little Giant” because of his 5-foot-4 frame and fierce debating skills, Douglas lost the 1860 Presidential election to Abraham Lincoln.
Running as a Northern Democrat in a three-way race against Southern Democrat John Breckenridge and Lincoln, a Republican, Douglas lost — although he quickly threw his support behind Lincoln.
According to Preston Pierce of the Ontario County Historical Society, Douglas was born in Brandon, Vt., on April 23, 1813. When he was 17, his widowed mother, Sarah, married Gehazi Granger and moved to the town of Manchester, just west of the village of Clifton Springs.
Douglas lived there, on the Granger farm, until he entered Canandaigua Academy, then a private boarding school, in 1830. It is believed that Douglas only attended the academy a few years and did not graduate.
For much of the 19th century, Pierce said schools like Canandaigua did not have one set curriculum, and students remained enrolled only long enough to complete the program that held their interest or until a good career opportunity developed. Pierce said Douglas found his opportunity when he was offered a position reading law in the office of attorney Walter Hubbell on Main Street. Most lawyers, including Lincoln, were admitted to the bar after reading law or apprenticing in the office of a practicing attorney.
Around 1834, Douglas moved to Illinois, worked as a railroad attorney, and entered politics. In 1858, he ran for the U.S. Senate against Lincoln, and the two engaged in the famous Lincoln-Douglas debates.
Douglas won that election. Two years later, Lincoln turned the tables in the run for president.
During his presidential campaign, Douglas visited Clifton Springs in September 1860, a rally attended by about 25,000 people, according to the Canandaigua Messenger newspaper. A strong advocate for preservation of the Union, he supported Lincoln after the election until he died June 3, 1861, at age 48, just months after Lincoln’s inauguration.
Pierce said Douglas’s sister, Sarah, married Julius Granger and was postmaster of Clifton Springs during the administrations of Presidents Chester Arthur and Grover Cleveland. She died in Clifton Springs in 1897.
Douglas is remembered with a portrait in the county courthouse, a plaque at Canandaigua Academy, and in the preserved Hubbell Law Office on the grounds of the Granger Homestead.