MILO — A Steuben County man died in a one-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on Route 14A in Yates County.
The Yates County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies responded to the accident at about 1:30 p.m. on 14A north of Baker Road in the town of Milo. Upon arrival deputies found the victim trapped in his vehicle and unresponsive.
His vehicle had been southbound when it went off the road on the west side and struck the end of a guardrail head on. The victim, Thomas R. Price, 53, of Jasper in Steuben County, was pinned inside the vehicle, which had been impaled by the guardrail.
Deputies said Price was declared dead at the scene by a Yates County coroner.
Route 14A between Second Milo Road and Baker Road was closed for a period of time as the Yates County Accident Investigation Unit responded. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
In addition to the sheriff’s department, the Penn Yan Fire Department and ambulance, Medic 55, and Yates County OEM responded to the scene.