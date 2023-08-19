GENEVA — It was a woman who drew Steve Vedora back to Geneva after three decades of living in Boston, Portland, Oregon and most recently, Denver.
Unfortunately, the relationship didn’t last, but Vedora nonetheless is grateful to be back in the city where he grew up. It allowed him to buy a venerable restaurant that has been serving classic Italian American fare for 90 years in a part of town once known as Little Italy.
It’s The Deluxe Grill at 156 Genesee St. at the corner of Gates Avenue.
After a short closure, Vedora reopened the restaurant July 11.
“It’s been great,” he said while sitting at the bar this week. “I can’t believe how busy we are.”
The restaurant, founded by Italian immigrants Nicholas Acquilano and his wife, Carrie Raphael, is known not only for its food and homey feel but for the iconic Deluxe art deco sign out front.
Vedora worked for Penfield-based Paychex, a payroll and human resources company, at various company locations over the years, but most recently ran a successful catering business in Denver after exiting the corporate world and enrolling in Johnson & Wales in Denver for culinary training.
“I had worked in restaurants as a kid,” he said.
His first job: at the former Nicky’s Pizza, which was owned by the Massa family in Town & Country Plaza. His other jobs in the food business included the Crow’s Nest in Fayette and Manetti’s in Canandaigua. He also worked a couple of years at the Pittsford Pub.
While his Denver catering business was successful, covid put a big hit on Vedora’s bottom line. He survived the pandemic, but business was never the same, he said.
A relationship brought him back to Geneva in July 2022, but his desire to return to his hometown played a role as well, he said.
“I missed the family and was tired of the big cities,” he said. “I thought I would cater, and I was kind of looking for a kitchen.”
In the meantime, he started tending bar at the Deluxe, which was owned by lifelong friend A.J. Khoury. Khoury bought the restaurant from Charlie Lee in 2019. Lee enjoyed a three-decade run after buying it from the Acquilanos in 1988.
Khoury was a busy guy, Vedora said, and had a daytime gig in Rochester. He offered to sell The Deluxe to him, along with the building as well.
“I was in the right place at the right time,” he said, noting a plan to purchase another Geneva restaurant had fallen through.
Vedora, 51, said he only needed to do some minor updates to The Deluxe.
“We kind of modernized the decor,” he said.
One thing he didn’t modernize was the menu, which has drawn lovers of Italian American food and beef and seafood for so many years. He was ready to add some new offerings, but business has been so good, he sees no reason to tinker with success.
“I have a batch of ideas in my mind to attract business, but I haven’t had to use them yet,” Vedora said. “If business slows down, we’ll pull them out, but we haven’t had to.”
He attributes the early success to what hasn’t changed: the staff. Two of his servers have been at the restaurant since the late 1980s. Another server has been at The Deluxe for 12. His head chef, Jay Sands, has worked there for three years.
“His food is the best in Geneva,” Vedora said of Sands.
Vedora said he pitches in wherever he is needed, but diners most likely will find him behind the bar slinging drinks.
“We strive for great food and great service,” he said. “It’s a fun, family atmosphere.”
Diners have been impressed, according to online reviews:
• “Was in town for a quick visit and went for a birthday celebration,” writes Mario LaNasa. “The new owner is fantastic, and the service was great. I had the seafood platter, and it was great. I highly recommend this old school Italian restaurant. My wife is gluten free, and they accommodated her diet.”
• Karen Thomas said “dinner at The Deluxe is like coming home. We are greeted at the bar by Steve, the owner, who serves complimentary popcorn with your cocktails. The bread was fresh and our entrees were classic Italian. While this place has a history of being a local favorite, anyone passing through the Finger Lakes will not be disappointed. All are welcome like family here. Geneva at its best.”
Vedora couldn’t be happier with his return to Geneva and the early success of The Deluxe.
“Not long ago, I thought I’d never be back here,” he said. “I’m always seeing people I haven’t seen since high school. I feel comfortable that we’ve got a good thing going.”