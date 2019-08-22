GENEVA — As of Monday, Aug. 19, no Harmful Algal Blooms have been found on Seneca Lake.
The same can’t be said for Cayuga, Keuka and Canandaigua lakes. All three have reported HAB sightings.
The second week of monitoring the shoreline of Seneca Lake by volunteers from Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association ended Aug. 19. SLPWA reported that no suspicious or confirmed blooms have been seen.
“Early September seems to be the time when conditions are right and blooms take off on our lake,” said Frank D’Orio, SLPWA HABs director. “This year could be different. We will have to wait and see. Choppy water seems to be the norm for late summer this year.”
He said blooms are seldom seen when water is rough.
“Warm temperatures, plenty of sunlight and calm water are the conditions the blooms like the most,” he added.
About 120 SLPWA volunteers will keep monitoring Seneca Lake’s 60 or so miles of shoreline for another eight weeks, ending Oct. 6
Jim Bromka, SLPWA board of director member and head of the village of Waterloo’s water treatment plant, told D’Orio recently that Seneca Lake water was 47 degrees from a depth of 55 feet in August. He said he hasn’t seen raw water that cold in August in recent memory and it is “great for drinking water.”
