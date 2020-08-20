GENEVA — There are no harmful algal blooms in Seneca Lake — yet.
Volunteer monitors from the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association reported that no HABs were found during the second week of monitoring from Aug. 10-16, matching the zero of the first week.
“Conditions were favorable for blooms, but it does not appear cyanobacteria is ready to bloom in Seneca Lake yet,” explained Bill Roege, HABs director for Pure Waters.
In the past two years, Roege said volunteers confirmed that the first blooms were found in the lake around Aug 19 or 20.
He said monitors are back out this week for the third week and will continue checking for HABs until October.
Pure Waters is urging people and animals to not come in contact with the blue-green algae blooms in the lake, saying they may be toxic to health, especially if ingested. If blooms are found, samples will be taken and tested to see if they are toxic.