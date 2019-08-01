LYONS — Canalside Mobile Home Park residents who have been cut off from power for 20 days, were told earlier this month that electricity could be restored to the site by July 30.
That did not happen, and now it seems to be anyone’s guess when the aging trailer park on Old Lyons Road will be hooked back to NYSEG power lines.
Dick Bogan, who handles code enforcement for the town, said the news for park residents is not good.
“I did a drive-by this morning, and it’s nowhere completed or ready for inspection,” Bogan said Wednesday.
He said the work is being done by the mobile home park owner’s brother.
“They’re working on it,” he said. “And when they’re done they’ve got to get it inspected.”
Bogan said New York State Electric & Gas crews have installed a new utility pole with an electrical transformer on the north side of Lyons Road near the mobile home park in preparation for power restoration and an upgraded system at the park.
Once the electrical inspector — a firm selected by the town — gives the go-ahead, NYSEG can turn on the power, he said.
Park residents have been without electricity from the utility since July 11, when Bogan asked New York State Electric & Gas to cut off power to the trailer park for the safety of residents. He said calls were received at NYSEG and his office reporting power surges and brownouts. The town and the park owners have been in court many times since 2017 concerning “deficiencies and safety issues” with the park’s electrical-distribution system.
Bogan said he, the trailer park owners and NYSEG had met prior to the shutoff to develop plans to address longstanding safety concerns, and that the plan developed then appears to be different than what is being done now at the mobile home park.
“They have deviated from that plan,” he said. “I don’t know what the plan is (now).”
Town Supervisor Jake Emmel, who has been making regular trips to provide gas to residents with generators, said he sees that work is being done to build the trenches to carry the power lines around the trailer park, but it looks as though there is more to be done.
“We’re (the town) all frustrated,” said Emmel. “The gentleman has to take care of the problem. It’s on his dime.”
Emmel noted that Lyons School Superintendent Don Putnam has been pitching in to help residents, bringing ice and bag lunches for residents — some of whom are Lyons students.
“Since the power has been turned off, I have gone down every day to refill coolers of ice for the residents,” Putnam said Wednesday. “From there I find out what assistance they may need and see if I can make it happen. I make sure our families that have kids that they have food and drinks for the day and night. On our social media platforms, I put out a call if anyone would donate a can of gas or gas card to drop off at the school/town bus garage and we will bring them the donation, which will help power their generators.”
There are about 30 homes in the park. Most are so old they cannot be moved another park, said residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.