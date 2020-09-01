GENEVA — It appears increasingly unlikely that the trial of a city police officer accused of choking a woman will happen this year.
Ontario County First Assistant District Attorney Jason MacBride said no trial date has been set in the case of Jack Montesanto, as COVID-19 restrictions remain in place. That came after a virtual pretrial conference Monday.
The case is now on for a Nov. 9 status check.
Montesanto faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for an incident that allegedly occurred during the early-morning hours of July 23, 2019, when Montesanto and at least one other Geneva PD officer responded to a Main Street apartment building for a noise complaint.
The woman was charged with a noise violation and disorderly conduct. She was taken to the Public Safety Building, where Montesanto is accused of choking her while she was being booked.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua learned of the alleged incident two days later, suspended Montesanto with pay and asked the county sheriff’s office to investigate the matter. Montesanto was charged about a month later.
Passalacqua later placed Montesanto on unpaid suspension.
Montesanto’s trial was originally scheduled for March, but it was delayed indefinitely due to COVID-19. He is being represented by attorney Jon Getz.
MacBride is prosecuting the case. Jackie Sisson Sherry, a Canandaigua City Court judge, is presiding over the trial.
Montesanto has rejected an offer to plead guilty with a sentence of three years of probation, but no jail time. He has been free on his own recognizance since his arrest.