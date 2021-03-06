WATERLOO/GENEVA — A suspect was reportedly in custody Friday after allegedly stealing a truck at Seneca Lake State Park and being caught on foot in Geneva.
The incident happened about 3 p.m. According to 911 dispatches, the suspect stole a Sessler’s Wrecking truck from the state park in the town of Waterloo and the truck was tracked — by GPS technology — to the White Springs Road area in the town of Geneva.
Police reported seeing a suspect on foot, and that person was caught on Spring Street in the city of Geneva. The suspect was later turned over to state police.
State police could not be reached for more information Friday evening before the Times went to press.