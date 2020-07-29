A brief but strong line of thunderstorms that swept through the area late Wednesday afternoon caused damage in local counties.
Emergency scanner traffic in Ontario County between 4 and 5:30 p.m. reported numerous trees, limbs and power lines downed in the area. Part of Route 20A near Honeoye was overrun with water at one point.
With the storms moving quickly from west to east, similar reports came later in Canandaigua, Clifton Springs, Phelps and Geneva in Ontario County. The storms also went through Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties, but there were no specific reports of damage in those areas.
There were no reports of major damage, although several roads and highways were blocked — either totally or partially — by trees and/or utility poles.