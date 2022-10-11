GENEVA — Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera often looks to fellow city councilors for support on issues that he sees as important to Geneva residents and the region as a whole. Many of those issues relate to the environment.
His latest proposal: To urge county supervisors representing the city to support a plastic straw control measure for Ontario County.
“My belief is the Ontario County Board of Supervisors is the right entity to research and develop a straw law, given that the county is bordered by two of our precious Finger Lakes, Canandaigua and Seneca,” he said Monday. “This is important for the environment and the animals we love.”
Many environmental organizations have come out against single-use plastic straws, saying they are killing turtles and other marine wildlife, as well as birds. The straws apparently only degrade and break up into smaller pieces over time but don’t fully dissolve, environmentalists argue, adding to pollution that can potentially affect wildlife and humans.
Camera’s proposal, introduced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting, asks the Board of Supervisors to consider an addition to the county’s environmental conservation and general business laws and would require restaurants and other commercial eating establishments to provide single-use plastic straws only upon request. It also would ban plastic stirrers.
However, his resolution found only two other supporters — fellow Democrats Jan Regan (Ward 3) and Laura Salamendra (Ward 5). Mayor Steve Valentino and councilors Bill Pealer (Ward 2), Kyle Brimm (Ward 6), Anthony Noone (at-large) and Frank Gaglianese III (at-large) voted against it. Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall did not attend the meeting.
Laws limiting the use of single-use plastic straws already exist elsewhere, including New York City, where the regulations went into effect last Nov. 1.
Camera said when diners are seated at most local restaurants, plastic straws are provided without thought.
“There’s always a plastic straw (whether the diner needs one or not),” he said. “It (the proposed law) doesn’t prevent you from requesting a straw.”
The goal is to encourage more awareness about the harmful effects of straws and other plastics, he said, noting that Americans use about 500 million plastic straws a day.
Pealer questioned the environmental effects of such straws.
“There hasn’t been any studies to prove that straws are a threat,” he said.
Pealer also questioned placing such burdens on restaurants and the ability of the county to enforce such policies.
“We shouldn’t be dabbling in free enterprise,” he said.
Regan said she didn’t interpret the proposal the same way as Pealer, although she did see what she called “muddy wording” in some of the resolution.
“I don’t see it as a ban on straws,” she said, adding it would just prevent the “automatic placement” of plastic straws on restaurant tables.
Regan said the unused straws placed on tables when diners arrive don’t go back to stock. They are thrown away for health reasons, she said she was told by restaurants.
And she argued they are a threat to wildlife.
“Maybe it doesn’t affect every turtle, but it does affect some,” she said, as well as other wildlife.
Noone asked Camera if he’d checked in with local restaurants to learn what they think of the proposal, and he responded that he had not.
Noone said if the county wants to enact such changes, it should be driven by supervisors not prodding from City Council.
The county’s Planning and Environmental Quality Committee briefly discussed the matter at its Sept. 26 meeting at the request of Camera but made no decisions.
Salamendra, who works in the restaurant industry, said she supports the law, adding that it’s already practiced in many establishments.
There are other freedoms besides free enterprise, she argued.
“What about our freedom to live in a world with less plastic?” she asked. “I think it’s important to start talking about things like this.”
Brimm initially appeared supportive of the idea but worried that those with disabilities and limited communication skills might not be able to request a straw. Salamendra didn’t see that as an issue.
A proposal similar to Camera’s is under consideration in the Democratic-controlled state Legislature. The bill did not reach the floor of either the Senate or the Assembly for a vote. The Legislature convenes again in January.