GENEVA — You might have noticed that the DRI Downtown Streetscape work is well underway.
Just take a look at what’s happening on Exchange Street north of Castle Street. The sidewalks have been removed on each side of the street, and drivers can only go south on a newly paved stretch.
It’s looking pretty messy, as expected. But a downtown merchant, Wes Greco, of Lake City Hobby Shop, thinks the city needs more ways to provide project updates, other than a mobile app that can be downloaded and what’s provided on the city’s website.
He’d also like merchants and customers, including tourists, to get a better grasp of where this project is headed.
“It would be helpful if we all had an idea of what is going to be the finished product,” he told City Council during the public comments portion of its meeting Wednesday.
Councilors and City Manager Sage Gerling agreed.
Gerling said they will be distributing to merchants sketches of how the streets will look once construction is complete.
Greco was also concerned about business access, saying he has customers who don’t walk well, and he wants to assure them that they will have safe access to his business, at the corner of Exchange and Castle.
As motorists have learned, on-street parking is gone on North Exchange Street downtown. The city said there is parking in the Exchange Street parking lot and on South Exchange (south of Castle) and on Castle Street as well.
Northbound travel on North Exchange in the downtown area has been rerouted to East Castle, Routes 5&20 and back to Lake Street, the city said.