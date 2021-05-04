WATERLOO — All or parts of 15 roads and streets in the Border City area of the town will be repaved this year.
The Town Board is soliciting bids for the work. Sealed bids are due by 3 p.m. May 20 and must be submitted to the town clerk’s office at the 66 Virginia St. town offices. The bids will be opened and read at the 7 p.m. May 24 board meeting, with a vote on awarding bids likely at the June meeting.
Milling and new pavement is planned for East Avenue, Blue Heron Lane, Seneca Boulevard, Wagner Street, Owasco Drive, Cayuga Drive, Fallbrook Street and Moore Street. Roads set for repaving only are Canandaigua Drive, Lincoln Avenue, Lakeshore Drive, Seeley Road, Folger Street, Ayers Place, Ditmars Street and South Pre-Emption Street.
Potential bidders can get specifications from the town clerk’s office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.