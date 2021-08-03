FAYETTE — The state Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Route 414 just south of Seneca Falls.
The DOT said the section of Route 414 between County Road 121, and continuing south to Zwick Road, will be closed through Sept. 1 to facilitate a box culvert replacement. A detour will be in place, directing traffic to use Route 96 to bypass the closed section of roadway.
Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.
