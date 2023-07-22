MILO — Finger Lakes wineries delivered another strong showing in the 37th annual New York Wine Classic, which highlights the best of New York’s wine industry.
The region was led by Keuka Springs Vineyards of Milo and Boundary Breaks of Lodi, both of which captured “Best in Category” wins in the competition. The winners were announced last week.
Long Island showed its muscle in the 2023 competition. The Governor’s Cup was presented to Paumanok Vineyards’ 2019 Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc, and the same vineyard also took home Winery of the Year.
Keuka Springs captured the Best Red Wine category with its 2021 Blaufränkisch (Lemberger).
VinePair describes Blaufränkisch as “a light to medium-bodied wine with medium-high acidity and high levels of tannin.” It is produced largely in Germany Austria and eastern European countries, but in cooler climates such as the Finger Lakes as well.
Keuka Springs’ winemaker, Dan Bissell, said the winery is thrilled with the win.
“With all of the amazing wines being produced across the state, it’s a huge honor to be recognized for this award and one that we share with all of our hardworking growers and amazing staff,” he said Wednesday. “These results really highlight how diverse we can be stylistically in this region. We are so proud to be a part of that story and want to congratulate everyone else who was recognized.”
Keuka Springs noted that along with the Best Red Wine win, the 2021 Blaufränkisch received a record 97-point rating, a Platinum Medal, and the Best Lemberger/Blaufränkisch distinction.
Additionally, its Classic Chardonnay, Classic Riesling, and Bubbly Vignoles took home Gold Medals.
If interested in trying the 2021 Blaufränkisch, stop at the tasting room at 243 Route 54 (East Lake Road) or go to keukaspringwinery.com to order a bottle, the winery said.
Boundary Breaks of Lodi captured the Best White Wine category with its 2022 Gewürztraminer.
Boundary Breaks could not be reached for comment on the win, but on its Facebook page, the winery said it “had the honor to be recognized by the New York Wine and Grape Foundation during the annual New York Wine Classic for Best White Wine in the state with our Gewürztraminer Medium-Dry 2022. Kudos to the vineyard team and to the winemaking team. Thank you for what you all do so well.”
The Gewürztraminer Medium-Dry 2022 also won the Best Gewürztraminer category with a score of 96.
Boundary Breaks, at 1568 Porter Covert Road, said the Gewürztraminer is a cool-climate grape, which means “the fruit retains its acidity through a long growing season all the way through harvest. The result is a rich, aromatic, food-friendly wine.”
The winery said its Gewürztraminer yield during the 2022 vintage “was dramatically lower than usual due to a severe cold event during the 2021-22 winter and also due to a very hot and dry growing season. The lighter harvest meant the fruit delivered exceptionally ripe and concentrated flavors. As a result, this Gewürztraminer is a very powerful wine, with a classic character often found in premium wines from the Alsace region of France.”
Boundary Breaks said it produced only 80 cases of the wine. Buy it at store.boundarybreaks.com.
The winery also took home a category win for Best Iced Wine with its 2020 Ice Wine Riesling.
Kyle Anne Pallischeck, who heads the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, is pleased with the performance of the region’s wines in the prestigious competition.
“For the Finger Lakes, it’s an honor to have Boundary Breaks and Keuka Spring bring home the Best White and Best Red wines in New York state, and yet it comes as no surprise to those who know the region well,” she said. “The commitment to quality and community shines throughout the New York Wine Classic winners, with Finger Lakes wineries claiming more than 50% in the ‘Best of Class’ categories, in addition to the numerous medal winners. We look forward to seeing these fabulous wines showcased on wine lists and bottle shop shelves across the region soon!”