WATERLOO — Seven speakers voiced strong support for the work of the Seneca County Soil & Water Conservation District at the Nov. 8 Board of Supervisors meeting.
Several of those speakers also urged the district's funding and staffing be increased.
"I want to support the Soil and Water Conservation District," said former Board of Supervisors member Ralph Lott of Seneca Falls, who owns a large farm along Route 414. "They have given me help to save my soil by using cover crops on some 2,500 acres of our farm. That also protects the two lakes that border our county."
Peter Messmer, owner of Lively Run Goat Cheese in Interlaken, said the district has benefited his business by making it a more sustainable agriculture operation.
"Our clients often ask about our sustainability, and the district allows me to say what we do to meet that criteria," Messmer said.
"The work they do protects water quality. I urge you to give them the resources they require," added Ronald Klinzar, a member of Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association.
Charles Cappellino of Seneca Falls said the district has been key in the fight against harmful algal blooms. He also praised the county for its septic system inspection program that went into effect in 2021.
Tom Casella of the Cayuga Lake Watershed Network praised the district and director Erin Peruzzini.
"They have played a key role in reducing the nutrient level of Cayuga Lake, improving water quality and fishing," he said.
Bruce Murray, a vineyard and winery owner in Lodi, added his support.
"Erin and her crew know what the state's priorities are in terms of awarding grant money and they go after it," he said.
Kelsey deClerq, president of the Seneca County Farm Bureau, said the district "is key to implementing best management practices to benefit agriculture and water quality," urging that the district's budget be increased.
Supervisor Jeff Trout, R-Fayette, said the district will be a key part of development of a Cayuga Lake weed-control plan for 2023, noting a meeting of a planning group tasked with developing a plan is Nov. 14.
The 2023 county budget approved by the board Nov. 8 includes a $162,000 increase in the Soil & Water Conservation District's budget.
In other action Nov. 8:
• WEIGHTED VOTES — The board introduced a local law to change the weighted votes of the 14 board members to reflect the 2020 Census figures for each town. A public hearing on the change will be conducted at 5 p.m. Nov. 22.
• TOURISM — Jeff Shipley, president of the county Chamber of Commerce, gave a positive report on tourism activity in the county. The Chamber is the county's designated tourism promotion agency.
Shipley said visitation in 2021 was a "boom year" for the county tourism industry and that has continued into the first three quarters of 2022. He said first-time visitation is up significantly, while repeat visits from 2019-22 rose 74%.
• OBJECTION — An effort to vote on 17 motions as a single block, including adoption of the 2023 budget, rather than individually, as is customary, drew an objection from Barnhart, the board's sole Democrat. He said all resolutions should be considered separately in the interests of transparency and public awareness.
However, the measure to vote on all motions at once passed by a 10-2 vote. Mike Reynolds, R-Covert, joined Barnhart in opposing the move.
Board Chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, and Paul Kronenwetter, R-Seneca Falls, were absent.