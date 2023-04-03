NEWARK — Newark High School “Music In Our Lives” teacher Mike Ciranni put out an appeal to area folks earlier this year who might have a guitar in good condition that they no longer use, but would like to see be put to good use by his students.
The response was more than he could have hoped for — and he now has 23 donated guitars being used by students in the class he started at the end of January, and by students who he’s teaching to play during lunch hours or free periods.
Besides guitars, five guitar amplifiers and many accessories like cases, straps, strings, picks and stands were donated too. Ciranni picked up most of the donated items from individuals in their homes.
“The support from our community and the surrounding towns has been amazing,” Ciranni said. “It’s very special to see these guitars start a new life with Newark students.”
What’s more, Tim Chaapel at Mobile Music in Canandaigua donated strings and made some free adjustments on a few of the guitars.
After reading about Ciranni’s appeal, Mike Muscolino, executive director of the Alex Eligh Community Center in Newark, wanted to help.
Cindy Briggs, who teaches instrumental music at Kelley School and is the Newark Central School District Music Department leader, asked Muscolino for permission to use the $400 to $450 he wanted to donate toward the purchase of guitars to instead buy storage racks for the instruments.
“They had no place to store the guitars that had been donated, and we are happy we can help out in any way to benefit all youth in our community, not just athletes,’’ Muscolino said.
Pam Packard, who lives in Arcadia and used to play guitar in country and bluegrass bands, donated her guitar, guitar case, songbooks, battery-operated tuner — even a small metal zither.
“Since I am no longer using my instruments, it was a relief for me to find a home for them where they would be appreciated,” she said.
Edith and Steve Connor of Marion donated two guitars, including one that was gift to Steve from his wife some years ago. The other was a steel guitar that was over 70 years old that had belonged to Edith’s mother and was in the Connor’s basement.
“I was so glad to read about this program in the newspaper,” Edith Connor said. “Instead of something just sitting on a shelf, it’s now being used. I hope other schools will look at this as an incentive for them to do that too!”
Like Ciranni, Briggs is pleased about the generosity of so many individuals who donated their instruments and wanted to help.
“I just want to thank our community for the outpouring of support,” she said. “The entire Finger Lakes region has helped make the dream of guitar playing a reality for so many of our NHS students.”