GENEVA — Greg Baker and many others associated with the City School District will most assuredly be watching Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s upcoming press briefings on COVID-19.
With Phase 4 of the reopening plan expected to possibly come Friday in the Finger Lakes — based as always on the health metrics — the Geneva High School principal is hoping Cuomo will give the green light to larger gatherings, which could open the door to a graduation ceremony that could include parents.
But as it stands, Baker and the district are planning a student-only ceremony at Loman Stadium Friday night, June 26.
The district said parents will be allowed to join a drive-by parade behind the high school at 6:15 p.m., with the graduation ceremony starting at 7:30 p.m. It will include speeches by Baker, as well as the class president, valedictorian and salutatorian.
The event will be livestreamed on the district’s website and YouTube channel and will also be broadcast on WHWS radio at Hobart and William Smith Colleges at 105.7 FM or online at whws.fm.
Baker said the graduation ceremony plans are the product of a host of meetings with students, parents and staff, as well as student and student-parent surveys.
He said students were adamant: They wanted to graduate together.
From there, said Baker, a committee “specked out every option” — from a ceremony at Lakefront Park in the city to one at Finger Lakes Drive-In near Auburn. The latter idea nearly happened, said Baker, but was scrapped over transportation issues for some family members and the necessity at the time of planning of not having bathrooms open. The trip to the drive-in takes about 40 minutes from Geneva.
Ultimately, they decided Loman Stadium was the best spot, said Baker, who thinks it works great from a social distancing standpoint. Each student will be five yards, or 15 feet, apart from one another, and the football field line markings work perfectly for this, he noted.
Baker said Loman could easily host a larger ceremony, if Cuomo ups the maximum attendance.
“Our hope is he’ll allow larger groups with social distancing,” said Baker. “The field can hold 5,000 people. I’m asking for a tenth of that.”
The Geneva High School graduating class fits into the governor’s 150-person maximum, Baker noted. While there are more than 150 students graduating, not all are participating, he said, such as those who have already entered the armed forces.
All students and staff attending must wear a mask, and graduates will come up one at a time, with their diploma and any awards placed on a table for them to pick up. There will be no congratulatory handshakes. Each graduate will have a photo taken with Baker, Superintendent Trina Newton and Board of Education President José Canario.
The plan was submitted to the county health department, which approved it, said Baker.
The committee consisted of about a dozen students, parents and district staff members, as well as a couple of city councilors.
“I am very appreciative of my seniors and my parents and the entire Geneva community for trying to make this year as special as it can be, given the circumstances,” said Baker.
Baker praised his seniors, who lost out on spring sports, the senior ball and a host of other activities that mark their last year of school.
In lieu of extra-curricular activities, said Baker, many turned to community service projects, including food drives and meal deliveries.
“This is a remarkable class,” he said. “These guys reacted with incredible grace.”
Senior Ryan Fishback, a member of the graduation ceremony committee, said he and his classmates are pleased with what has been planned.
“I know that all of the students are extremely grateful for the opportunity to graduate in the same ceremony as a class,” he said by text Tuesday evening. “It did not always look optimistic for the committee to be able to pull off a ceremony with every student involved, but it was rewarding for all of the committee members to see the many weeks of effort and planning put into action. The ceremony on Friday will certainly be one that all of us seniors will remember for the rest of our lives.”
If Cuomo does allow larger gatherings, the district has a plan to make it happen, said Baker.
“We are going to be watching with bated breath,” he said.
For more information on Geneva’s 2020 graduation, go to www.genevacsd.org/2020.