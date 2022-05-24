GENEVA — A Geneva Middle School student said she felt “uncomfortable” and “weird” during an incident last fall with the man who was the school principal and is now on trial.
The student testified Tuesday afternoon in the Geneva City Court trial of John DeFazio Jr. She claimed that while they were in a temporary detention room known to students as “The Zone,” DeFazio jabbed her between her breasts.
“No man should touch me in my private parts,” she said.
The student, whose identity is not being disclosed by the Times, said she was at first sent to the principal’s office by Donald Beckers, her technology teacher, after she asked him if she could use the bathroom. The student said Beckers was doing something at the time and sort of ignored her by saying no, then got “annoyed” when she asked him again and sent her to the principal’s office.
The student said Matt Heath, then the assistant Middle School principal, let her get lunch and take it to “The Zone.” Another pupil and teacher Brenda Calabria were in that room; the student said Calabria was typing on a computer and did not see the incident.
The student said DeFazio came in later, sat an arm’s length away and poked her. She said since she had a volleyball match later in the day, she was wearing her jersey.
In his opening statement, Joe Damelio, the attorney representing DeFazio, said his client was making a point by pointing to the jersey.
“He was saying, ‘When you wear that jersey, you are representing your school.’ He poked at her, and may have inadvertently touched her,” Damelio said. “He did not do so knowingly. That is what this trial is all about.”
“He crossed the line,” said Ontario County Assistant District Attorney Meghan Maslyn, who is prosecuting the case. “He touched a female student between her breasts.”
The student said she told her mother about the incident the following day and later met with Geneva Police Officer Raul Arroyo, the school district’s resource officer.
Arroyo was the only other person who testified Tuesday. He said he was approached by the student’s grandmother after the incident, talked to the student, then turned the case over to Geneva PD detectives.
The prosecution rested its case after the student and Arroyo testified. Damelio said he would not be calling any witnesses and DeFazio indicated he would not testify, although Judge Bill Hart said DeFazio could change his mind when the trial resumes Wednesday morning.
If DeFazio doesn’t testify, the attorneys will make closing arguments, followed by jury deliberations.