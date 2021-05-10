WATERLOO — A special Connectivity, Accessibility and Parking — or CAP — study done for the village lists nine potential capital projects, based on public input.
The Village Board will consider prioritizing the nine projects at its conference call, listen mode only meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.
The CAP study was done by LaBella Consultants of Rochester, paid for by a state grant.
The nine highlighted projects are:
• Repair of and reopening the Locust Street bridge.
• Repairs to the Tow Path access ramp.
• New sidewalks on Stark Street.
• Sidewalk repairs on Center Street.
• More and safer pedestrian crossings on Main Street.
• Better parking and directional signage.
• A better sidewalk connection from Oak Island and Oak Street to Main Street.
• New downtown street lighting.
• New LED streetlights throughout the village.
The agenda also includes award presentations by the Waterloo Police Department. Police Chief Jason Godley will present an Excellence in Police Service Award, the Officer of the Year Award and the STOP-DWI awards for 2019 and 2020.
The board also will be asked to appoint a village canal committee. The members proposed are Godley, Fire Chief Mark Shaw, Trustee Gina Suffredini, Waterloo Economic Development Committee member Patricia Morrin and village resident Reed Balewski.
The scheduling of a public hearing on a proposal to annex a parcel of land in the town of Waterloo into the village at 7 p.m. June 14 will be considered. The village owns the land and it would be the location of a new water storage tank. The board will also be a asked to approve a $4,150.34 contribution to support the Seneca Watershed Inter-Municipal Organization.
The meeting call in number is 1-646-307-1990. The access code is 738-763-582#.