WATERLOO — Will municipal water and sewer services throughout Seneca County be provided by a county entity?
The answer to that question may be clearer after a feasibility study into the creation of such an agency.
County Manager Mitch Rowe told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday the study, which is being put together by MRB Group of Rochester, is underway. It is being paid for through a $75,000 state grant.
As of now, water is provided in much of the county by water treatment plants and distribution systems operated by the villages of Waterloo and Interlaken, the town of Seneca Falls, and county Water District No. 1 (Willard plant).
Wastewater treatment is provided by the village of Waterloo, the town of Seneca Falls, and county sewer districts Nos. 1, 2 and 3. Districts 1 and 2 serve the south end of the county, with treatment plants in Willard and Romulus. District 3 will serve parts of Tyre and Seneca Falls at the Seneca Falls treatment plant.
In other action at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors’ committee meetings:
• PLANNING — Jill Henry, director of the county Planning and Community Development Department, said amendments to the local law that created the county Planning Board are being drafted. Henry said a restructuring of the board is being explored, including the removal of the limit on terms a member can serve, eliminating the requirement that the 15-member board have a representative from each municipality, and increasing the number of alternate members from two to four.
• AIRPORT — The county-owned and -operated Finger Lakes Regional Airport in Seneca Falls has been trying to build a new hangar since 2015, but has encountered a number of roadblocks that has jeopardized a grant that would fund the project. Henry said she would like to re-bid the project to remove some amenities in an effort to lower the cost. Henry said the project would still utilize the original state grant, along with $150,000 a year for five years from the recent federal infrastructure bill.
Board member Bob Shipley, R-Waterloo, asked about a proposal to extend the runway, noting that entertainment acts booked by del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre can’t use the airport because the runway isn’t long enough. Henry said the runway extension remains in the airport’s master plan.
• SALARY HIKE — The personnel committee approved a $9,000 increase to the annual salary for a second assistant district attorney position, to $85,000, in an effort to attract applicants for the vacant position.
• TAX BREAK — The finance, assessment and insurance committee voted to support a bill pending in the state Legislature that would permit local governments the option of giving volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers a 10% reduction in their property assessments for tax purposes, with a cap of $3,000.