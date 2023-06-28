WATERLOO — Seneca County should take immediate action to begin the process of establishing an independent water and sewer authority.
That’s the conclusion of a study and report issued by MRB Group of Rochester that was presented to the Board of Supervisors earlier this month.
MRB representative Matt Horn, the former Geneva city manager, said the conclusions of the company’s study is that villages and towns that are now operating water and wastewater treatment facilities are facing the challenge of having aging systems, deferred maintenance, escalating operating costs, and a “monumental” capital investment to meet state and federal regulations.
“Higher costs and lower revenue opportunities are creating significant stress on the systems,” Horn said. “The best path forward for Seneca County to enhance economic development and community health is expanded collaboration among municipalities.”
The report stated the county Board of Supervisors should schedule a work session on water and sewer authority governance and visioning. MRB and county staff can work with a committee to craft a plan. County leadership should work with the local state legislative delegation for the passage of the required enabling legislation and, as part of the 2024 county budget, the Board of Supervisors should include a mix of grant and loan funding to launch the authority once the enabling legislation is approved in Albany.
The next step would be for the board to appoint a board of directors for the authority, representing a diversity of geography and municipal interests. The new board should then schedule an organizational work session. MRB said this should be done in the third quarter of 2024.
Horn said other alternatives examined are enhanced and expanded intermunicipal agreements for water and sewer services, a county managed system, and to maintain the status quo.
He said the independent authority is recommended as the best alternative because it can develop a unified, comprehensive water and sewer strategy for the entire county, exhibits a collaborative effort and strategy that will make the county more competitive for state and federal funding, and will result in cost-effective planning that can enhance economic development.
The report noted there is enough treatment plant capacity in systems operated by the villages of Waterloo, Ovid, and Interlaken, the village of Trumansburg in Tompkins County, and the town of Seneca Falls to provide water countywide. Several storage tank upgrades likely would be required, and two new tanks may be needed to support the entire county, the report said.
For wastewater treatment, pump stations and low pressure lines will be required in many sewer districts to ensure adequate flow is maintained. MRB said treatment capacity will need to be expanded to ensure that service can be provided throughout the county. That’s due to existing plants at Waterloo, Seneca Falls, Five Points Correctional Facility, Willard, Interlaken, and Trumansburg that are aging and taxed.
MRB also recommended that county officials should validate the inventory of existing intermunicipal agreements into a single report. A county water and sewer committee should meet with each municipality involved in such an arrangement to be sure its mechanics and performance are understood and are meeting goals. If new intermunicipal agreements are needed, they should be developed. That should be done in the first quarter of 2024.