SENECA FALLS — The Northeast College of Health Sciences, formerly New York Chiropractic College, has an economic impact on the area of more than $48 million, according to a recent study.
The college, located on the 286-acre campus of the former Eisenhower College, was analyzed by the Commission on Independent Colleges & Universities in New York for 2020-21. The Commission said the positive institutional impact is $41.3 million, while the student and visitor impact is $6.9 million. The institutional impact comes from spending on research and development, construction, technology, salaries of its 200 on campus employees, and other operating expenses.
There are 12 independent colleges and universities in the Finger Lakes. Combined, those dozen have a total economic impact of $6.2 billion for the region.
“This data from the CICU report is an important measure of Northeast’s impact on the state and local economies,” NCHS President Dr. Michael Mestan said. “We are proud to be part of this community and to support the area’s economic growth and well-being. We also pride ourselves on bringing students who aspire to be future health care leaders to the Finger Lakes region. We welcome individuals from across the United States as well as Canada and as far away as Hong Kong and India and we’re pleased to see them graduate with the commitment and dedication to propel our collaborative and integrative community and the future of health care.”
Ongoing studies by the Commission show that New York state is the leading destination in the United States for first-time students leaving their homes to attend private, non-profit colleges like NCHS. These institutions also rank high for graduate study, with 70% of students pursuing graduate degrees in New York attending private, non-profit schools, according to the study.
The Commission study also showed that 60% of students of color who attend college in New York state received their master’s and doctorate degrees from private, non-profit colleges and universities, and those institutions account for 77% of research and development spending in the state or $5.5 billion of $7.1 billion spent in those areas.
NCHS, which moved to the former Eisenhower campus in 1991 from Long Island, has graduate programs in chiropractic, nutrition, human anatomy instruction, and health sciences. For more information on the college, visit www.northeastcollege.edu.