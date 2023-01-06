GENEVA — A study being commissioned by the Genesee Transportation Council for the Ontario County Planning Department will examine, among other things, the feasibility of relocating the Finger Lakes Railway rail yard in Geneva.
A 2022 report identified the switching yard as a major obstacle to creating connectivity between the lakefront and the city’s northeast neighborhoods.
The Genesee Transportation Council is finalizing its request for proposals — in essence, bids — for the Ontario County Rail Corridor Development Plan: Area 2, which besides the city, encompasses the town of Geneva and the town and village of Phelps.
A draft of the RFP said the main thrust is to “identify existing and potential sites for rail-enabled industrial development,” including the Norfolk Southern line that runs from Geneva to Lyons. However, the relocation of the Finger Lakes Railway yard that sits along Routes 5&20 also is in the scope.
That news pleases Geneva Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera, who has pushed for Finger Lakes Railway to find a new location for its switching yard and in the process, improve the potential for northeast neighborhood-lakefront connections and to remove what he sees as an aesthetically unpleasing area.
Camera led the creation of a city committee examining the railroad yard and lines that run through Geneva, including the Norfolk Southern portion that runs on the edge of downtown. He called the $126,500 study a “big deal. It makes me feel very good that a broad group of Geneva citizens could have a positive influence.”
Camera noted that he has had several communications on the railroad with Ontario County Planning Department Director Tom Harvey, whose agency requested the report. Harvey said he prepared the project grant submission and put together the draft work scope included in the request for proposals, with the RFP to be finalized and released by the GTC very soon.
GTC Program Manager Jody Binnix expects to send a revised draft to Harvey this week.
Harvey said the study has been reviewed by a project steering committee consisting of a representative from the governing boards of the town and city of Geneva, the town and village of Phelps, and a representative from Finger Lakes Railway, Ontario County Economic Development, the state Department of Transportation’s Region 4, the GTC and himself.
Mike Smith, president of Finger Lakes Railway and expected to be a project participant, could not be reached for comment Wednesday, but in the past said the company doesn’t necessarily oppose a move to another location for the yard. However, he maintains that the company should not shoulder the costs of such a move.
“From our perspective, (the yard) is in the right place,” he told the Finger Lakes Times in November 2021. “Who’s getting the benefit from it (moving)? It shouldn’t be an expense of ours. It should be with the people who want us out of there.”
The study is also expected to provide cost estimates of moving the yard.
A public participation and outreach plan is also expected to be included in the study, with a host of public meetings related to the project.
More details will be available when the RFP is finalized, Binnix said.