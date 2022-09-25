SENECA FALLS — National Women’s Hall of Fame inductee Mia Hamm may not have attended this past weekend’s ceremony in person, but her trailblazing and supportive spirit was certainly manifested on Mynderse Academy’s soccer fields.
Ten girls soccer teams from throughout the region participated in the inaugural two-day Run Towards It event, the brainchild of Daniele Bonafiglia Wirth. Wirth first conceived of Run Towards It five years ago while sitting on a beach reading the book “Success is not an Accident” and reflecting on how her past athletic experiences shaped her work ethic, relationships and approach to adversity.
Her desire: To host an event that would bring young women together with inspiring role models and help them build self-esteem and leadership while realizing the power of team. A fitting vehicle to do so was during the National Women’s Hall of Fame induction weekend.
The bookends of Run Towards It took place in the Mynderse Academy school auditorium, where on Friday afternoon the young female soccer players — sitting in groups with their teammates — listened to past and current Hall of Fame inductees share their journeys and answer audience questions. On Saturday afternoon, the teams reassembled there again for a watch party of the Hall of Fame induction ceremony streamed live from the Smith Opera House in Geneva.
In between were not only soccer games, but Saturday small-group workshops with guest speakers Colleen Hacker, a mental skills coach and performance psychology specialist who has been on the coaching staff for six Olympic Games, and Karen McConnell, a physical education professor who focuses on women’s body image.
Both women possess PhDs.
Hacker, who worked for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, accepted Hamm’s Hall of Fame medallion on the Smith Opera House stage Saturday afternoon.
Then and now
Recurring messages throughout the weekend were the long-fought-for opportunities today’s girls and women enjoy, and the fact that so many women’s successes were not reached singularly, but on the shoulders of their female forebearers.
Past Hall of Fame inductee (2003) Donna De Varona, a 1960s Olympic swimmer who also became the first female sportscaster on a television network, told audience members during Friday’s Conversations with Great Women that she followed her brothers to the baseball field because she wanted to play and have fun like them — but the only way she could do so was as the team’s batgirl. When the coach asked her to reprise that role the following year, De Varona declined.
“I said, ‘I can’t because I can’t sit on the bench anymore.’ I wanted to get into the game, into the game of life,” she said — finding a way to do so at the neighborhood pool.
She noted when she was growing up there were no high school or college sports for women, let alone scholarships. And while working tirelessly for the passage of Title IX, which this year is celebrating its 50th anniversary, as well helping to create the national Women’s Sports Foundation, De Varona learned the lessons of networking and teamwork.
“When you want to get something done, you can’t do it by yourself,” she said.
That was a point emphasized in Colleen Hacker’s keynote address during Friday’s event opening ceremony on Bracht Field, where each of the teams marched in Olympic style with their own banners and each accompanied by a William Smith College soccer player.
After team captains spoke about their squads’ own challenges and strengths, Hacker addressed the young players sitting on the turf before her — sharing Yogi Berra’s quote about baseball being 90% mental and 50% physical.
“You may not want him to be your math teacher, but he’s onto something,” she said.
Hacker touched on three points: the Secret of the Slight Edge, the Power of Our Own Beliefs and Expectations, and How to Truly Transition From a Me to We Mentality. She spoke of meeting her childhood role model (and Women’s Hall of Fame member) sprinter Wilma Rudolph, who despite poverty, racism, polio, leg braces and never running until the age of 13 chose to believe her mother over her doctor that someday she would be a runner. And Hacker encouraged players and coaches alike to “catch people being good” and to shout praise while whispering criticism.
Uplifting weekend
Kate Lee, a senior soccer player from Dryden, Tompkins County, called the weekend “an awesome experience,” and she was especially inspired by hearing from past and current Hall of Fame inductees about how they dealt with obstacles in their lives and relied on help along the way. She said the two days were “uplifting” and promoted positive team bonding.
“The way they set it up has been very team oriented and encouraging,” Lee said, adding that the event came at a good time midway through the playing season. “We have reflected on working together and improving — how we can continue to grow in the next half (of the season.) That’s been a really nice reflection point I think.”
Her teammate, Samantha Brown, also a senior, especially enjoyed McConnell’s workshop on body image and how young women are more prone to having diminished views of their body, which can affect their playing level.
Ninth-grader Aubrey Kwiatkowski of Newark Valley, Tioga County, found that the lessons presented in Hacker’s workshop — namely on transition play, not giving up, and being consistent — actually boosted the team before their game against Dryden.
Teammate Clara McCloskey, a senior, said listening to the panel of inductees “really showed that anywhere you want to go you can do it.”
Their coach, Chuck Schneider, said he’s grateful to the Dryden coach for making him aware of the event, which he called well organized and exciting. He said Hacker’s keynote address and Saturday’s workshops led by her and McConnell “hit on all kinds of stuff.”
“They’re getting a lot of great information,” he said of his team. “I think the girls have gotten a lot out of it.”