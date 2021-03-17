WATERLOO — Incumbents Gina Suffredini and John Butlak were reelected to four-year terms as Village Board trustees Tuesday.
Suffredini, of 64 Stark St., won her third term with 153 votes. She ran on the Democratic line.
Butlak, of 219 E. William St., tallied 143 votes to win his second term. He received 111 votes on the Republican line and another 32 Conservative ballots.
Challenger Patricia Bartran, of 86 Stark St., received 110 votes, 90 on the Republican line and 20 from Conservatives.
Democrat Christina Bajdas, of 53 E. Wright Ave., received 87 votes.
There are 68 absentee votes still to be counted.
In Interlaken, incumbent Mayor Richard Richardson was reelected without opposition. He received 92 votes. Single write-in votes were cast for Donald Trump and Kermit the Frog.
For two trustee seats, incumbents Anthony Del Plato and Christopher Kempf were reelected. Kempf had 81 votes, while Del Plato received 68. Challenger Leon Anderson received 34 votes. Jim Wyckoff received a single write-in vote.
There are two absentee votes yet to count.
In Ovid, incumbent Mayor Leon Kelly was reelected without opposition. He received 13 votes. Incumbent Trustee June Favreau was reelected with 12 votes. With incumbent Mary Oese not running, newcomer David Wood received 12 votes and will fill the second seat.