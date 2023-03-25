WATERLOO — After losing by 12 votes in her bid to become mayor, village trustee Gina Suffredini offered perspective on her defeat and vowed to keep working hard during her remaining time on the Village Board.
“Although the results are not what I was hoping for, I will continue to serve this amazing, historic village as I complete my third term as trustee having the honor of serving my community for 12 years,” said Suffredini, thanking her supporters and those who voted for her. “It is unfortunate that my votes in this election were affected by the actions taken by the current board and not on my own, personal record. I have votes of ‘no’ on record relating to tax hikes, advocating for more time and discussion, but that information was not considered. I have also tabled voting on issues where I felt we did not have enough information. I have initiated many difficult conversations with board members covering a number of issues, but that was not considered.
“My wish and hope moving forward is that our community becomes more actively involved in the decision-making process by participating on committees, attending board meetings, and reaching out to the mayor and trustees. People need to know facts before they share half-truths.”
Meanwhile, newly elected trustee Andrew Trahms, who received the most votes in the village election, expressed gratitude “for the kindness and support that has been given to me throughout this process, from everyone. I cannot thank you all enough for the opportunity that has been given to me.”
Trahms, 34, was elected in his first try for public office.
“I am so proud to be a village resident and am committed to listening and taking action on the vision our residents want and deserve,” Trahms added. “I would also like to congratulate Walter (Bennett, mayor-elect) and Patricia (Bartran, trustee-elect) and look forward to serving with all members of the Village Board.”
The current Village Board will work on a 2023-24 village budget at a gathering set for 3 p.m. March 30. The budget draft will be subject to a public hearing April 10.
The new Village Board takes office April 1. Suffredini will be the sole Democrat on the five-member panel.
Trahms and Bartran will succeed Democrat Lee Boise, who lost in his bid for reelection, and Republican Les Marquart, who did not seek reelection.