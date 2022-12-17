CANANDAIGUA — The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Ontario County received a check for $20,000 during a recent event at Frequentem Brewing Co.
The donation came from proceeds of the inaugural Joseph “Edge” Eddinger Memorial Golf Tournament earlier this year at Ravenwood Golf Course in Victor.
The tournament was hosted by Tim and Jessica Eddinger in memory of their son, Joe, who took his own life in 2020. The event was supported by more than 50 sponsors, in addition to hundreds of friends and family who donated, golfed, or volunteered.
“We hope to save other families from this pain,” Tim Eddinger said. “Even if we save one life, the time spent is well worth it.”
The coalition, a division of The Partnership for Ontario County, is committed to suicide prevention through education, hope, and healing. Tracey Dello Stritto, the Partnership’s executive director, said the funds will be used for community-based suicide prevention initiatives throughout the county.
“The holidays can be an isolating time for many in our community as loneliness and anxiety take hold,” Dello Stritto said. “Take a moment to recognize that mental health is just as important as physical health and take care of yourself and one another.”
While the majority of the tourney proceeds went to the coalition, $1,000 will be donated to the Greater Canandaigua Civic Center, where Joe played hockey. Another $1,000 will go to the Joseph EDGE Eddinger Scholarship Fund.
Dello Stritto noted that the state Office of Mental Health is promoting a new “988” crisis hotline, which can be utilized as a call or text by using that number. It will connect people to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
“If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact 988 — the new suicide prevention hotline,” she said. “Help is just a call, text, or chat away.”