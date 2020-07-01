GENEVA — With online sales making up 90% or more of their business these days, Steve and Joe Fragnoli have been having some honest — and difficult — discussions about the future of one of downtown’s most venerable businesses.
Little did they know a pandemic would help make the decision to not reopen the Seneca Street storefront at Super Casuals somewhat easier.
“This is something we have been talking about for a while now, and were working up to this at some point,” Steve Fragnoli said Tuesday. “The store has been closed since March due to the pandemic, so this kind of spurred us along a little bit.
“We’ve been doing the internet business for 20 years now. It’s a maturing business for us, a growing business. It’s the vast majority of the volume we do, both on the national level and even locally.”
The public learned of the decision on Super Casuals’ Facebook page Monday. While some are taking the news hard, Steve said “99%” of the comments have been positive.
“We’ve heard from a lot of people who are sad, but supportive, and they understand and will keep supporting the business online,” he said. “People are sharing their memories on Facebook about the business and the people who work here. To tell you the truth, some of these comments make me want to cry.”
The business dates to 1950, when the Fragnolis’ father, Vito, started the Super Army & Navy store on Exchange Street. A World War II veteran, Vito worked in a Cortland clothing store during high school; after the war, he moved to Geneva in large part because of the activity in the city due to the nearby Sampson military base in Romulus.
He talked the owner of the Cortland Army & Navy store into opening a store in Geneva with him. Vito bought out his partner in 1951.
In 1957, Vito purchased a building on another part of Exchange Street and the old Market Basket, tripling the size of his store. However, in 1970 he died unexpectedly at the age of 42, leaving behind his wife Josephine and three sons.
Although she had no experience managing the store, Josephine did so with help from Lou Tandle, who had been working with Vito since 1957. Joe Fragnoli worked at the store after school, and after college went to work with Armstrong Co.
In 1978, Josephine told Joe of an opportunity she had to purchase a building on Seneca Street for the store, and asked Joe to manage it. He came home and started running it.
In the 1970s, the business moved away from the traditional Army-Navy products into a more casual line. The name changed to Super Casuals in 1981.
In 1992, Steve Fragnoli, who had been working at IBM after college, returned home to join the family business. To expand, he and Joe dove into internet sales in 2001. Two years later, their brother Mark, who was living in Boston, joined the business, managing its website.
“We found over the years that more people were shopping online, but with the pandemic in the last four months our internet business has been through the roof, doubling if not tripling,” Steve said. “This has kind of opened a lot of people’s eyes as to how people are shopping. It’s a paradigm change for everyone.”
Michael Mills, executive director of the Geneva Business Improvement District, said the Fragnolis’ decision is an example of how COVID-19 is advancing the shift to online sales.
“While that is true, Super Casuals is a downtown institution,” said Mills, who fondly remembers shopping there in the 1990s as a Hobart College student. “Not having the storefront there will be a tremendous loss, but we hope and believe they will remain a vital presence in the city.”
Steve Fragnoli said that will be the case.
While Super Casuals has a 15,000-square-foot warehouse for tractor-trailer deliveries at the old American Can complex in the city, the business will continue to use the Seneca Street store for a base of operations, as well as inventory and packaging.
“This is the best building in downtown Geneva,” Steve proclaimed. “Our basement space is impeccable, and we will still get UPS deliveries on Linden Street, since tractor-trailers can’t get there. It’s not that we didn’t do a nice business at the store, but even most of our local customers shop online now. The customer will still have a broad shopping experience.
“We’ve heard people say they like to see things, touch them, try them on. I get that. We are not going to give up on this city. We are still going to employ local people, make donations, sit on boards, be involved in the community. We will evaluate what to do with the storefronts as a business decision. I’m sure the city will be looking to do something.”
Miranda Odell, president of the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce, noted Super Casuals has been a Chamber member for more than 45 years.
“In addition to the Geneva community, they have remained a regional favorite to so many who would travel from near and far throughout the Finger Lakes to visit and shop,” she said. “Although we are sad to see this change, we wish Joe and his team nothing but the best for a successful transition moving forward with the next chapter of this local business story.”
“This was a terribly hard decision. The store is synonymous with our family. It’s part of our identity,” Steve said.
“If people want to come down and shoot the breeze, we will do that. Maybe they can pack some boxes while they are here,” he added with a laugh.