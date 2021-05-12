PHELPS — While Phelps-Clifton Springs school district Superintendent Matt Sickles agrees with the “spirit and intent” of a state audit into fuel purchasing, he has responded to certain recommendations.
The audit, posted on the state comptroller’s website in April, claims the district did not buy fuel in the most economical manner.
Here are key findings:
• During the 30-month audit period, the district could have reduced fuel costs by at least $124,000. The savings would have covered the district’s average gas and diesel fuel costs for almost 11 months.
• The district could have saved at least $49,000 by using the state Office of General Services contract price.
• Officials should not have paid $74,980 to a local gas station. The erroneous payments were comprised of $57,400 in taxes and $17,565 in finance charges and other fees.
The comptroller’s office recommended, among other suggestions, looking into intermunicipal agreements to purchase fuel.
In a letter to the comptroller’s office, Sickles said the district appreciated the work in reviewing fuel purchasing.
“The district also agrees with the spirit and intent of the audit recommendations ... and the comptroller’s commitment to following standard procedures and best practices that protect the use of taxpayer funds,” Sickles wrote. “The district does wish to clarify and respond to the specific recommendations and identify the steps taken prior to and following the audit to improve our operations and make the most responsible and efficient use of taxpayer funds.”
Specifically, Sickles said district voters approved a capital project that includes an on-campus fueling station.
“Once completed, this fueling station will enable us to competitively bid for fuel and store it on campus,” he said.
Sickles noted construction of the station is subject to approval by a state Education Department facilities planning office, which the district is waiting for. He said the district hoped to start the project this summer, but delays by the state office and other district needs means the project will start in the summer of 2022.
Sickles said district officials reached out to the town of Phelps about an intermunicipal fuel agreement last year, but the interest of both parties don’t match. He added that the added mileage and labor costs of sending buses and other district vehicles to the town fueling station, a three-mile round trip, would negate any savings the state projected.
Sickles said the district, working with the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES business office, audits district fuel bills to eliminate unnecessary taxes and fees. The district also arranged for the reimbursement of fuel taxes paid in error.