TYRE — Tyre supervisor-elect Beth Partee was the only person to speak at Tuesday’s public hearing on financial assistance for the proposed Wilkins RV center on Route 414.
Partee asked the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors if it has procedures in place to assure the company will comply with its payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement and job-creation commitments.
IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis said there are procedures the IDA follows under its own laws and state regulations, noting that the PILOT can be canceled if compliance does not occur.
The IDA is proposing to negotiate a PILOT with Wilkins RV and to grant an exemption from paying sales tax on equipment, supplies and materials used in constructing the sales and service facility on a 40-acre parcel across from del Lago Resort & Casino.
A cost-benefit analysis for the project shows $735,000 in the costs associated with the aid package as compared to $51.9 million in benefits to the town, county, region and state in terms of payroll and taxes.
The IDA could OK the incentive package at its Dec. 2 meeting.