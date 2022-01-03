WATERLOO — Citing a host of misleading and erroneous social media posts about the Covid-19 pandemic, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors’ Government Operations Committee approved a resolution to prohibit public comment on the county Health Department Facebook page.
At its Dec. 28 meeting, the committee agreed with the county Board of Health, which recommended amending the June 10, 2021, social media policy to permit flexibility to social media posts to be placed with or without the ability for comments to be posted on Health Department posts. The motion now goes to the full board for a final vote Jan. 11.
“There is too much misinformation and contrary information being posted that hurts our message of on vaccination, testing and masking,” said Scott King, county Public Health Director.
“I’m hesitant to restrict comments on government, but in this case, misinformation can be deadly,” Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart said. “I think this has good intent.”
“I have mixed feelings as well, but the Board of Health passed this unanimously,” King said. “We have a lot of comments in support of us, but misinformation comments undercut our information.”
County Manager Mitch Rowe said the county doesn’t have the staff to monitor each and every comment posted for inaccuracy, but without monitoring, it allows misinformation to get out to the public and hurt public health.
King said with only one person to monitor the postings, misinformation could take days to get removed.
“I support this fully,” added Fayette Supervisor Cindy Lorenzetti, who chairs the Government Operations Committee.
The committee voted 5-0 to move the amendment to the full board for a vote.
In another matter, Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, handed out Assembly proclamations honoring outgoing board members James Cleere, Ralph Lott, Cindy Lorenzetti, and Ron McGreevy for their service.
In other committee action that moves to the full board:
PUBLIC HEALTH — Agreed to direct Rowe to purchase Covid-19 test kits from iHealth Labs of Sunnyvale, Calif., for up to $125,000 to use for rapid testing in the county’s four school districts and Finger Lakes Christian School in Seneca Falls. The testing would be part of the “Test to Stay” in school program.
ENVIRONMENTAL AFFAIRS — Recommended not pursuing having treated wastewater discharged from the Five Point Correctional Facility treatment plant go to Kendig Creek, rather than Reeder Creek, as part of a plan being crafted by engineers for submission to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT, AGRICULTURE & TOURISM — Appointed Frank Sinicropi, Jill Henry, Kyle Barnhart, Les Marquart, Don Northrup, Ernest Brownell, and David Wood to two-year terms on the Finger Lakes Land Bank Board of Directors; and approved a $458,352.19 appropriation to the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce for tourism promotion, an amount based on 85% of the revenue to be generated by the county’s room occupancy tax.
PUBLIC WORKS — Approved a one-year extension of a contract with Cardinal Disposal of Dundee for curbside pickup and disposal of recyclable materials at a cost of $566,999, an increase of $51,011 from 2021; supported accessibility improvements to the historic Papa Bear courthouse in Ovid, estimated to cost $350,000, and the hiring Bero Architects to provide design, contract currents, bidding and negotiations and contract administration for $31,200; and authorized a $760,328.65 contract with Slate Hill Contractors Inc. of Warners for replacement of the bridge on County Road 136 in Lodi.