WATERLOO — Judging by the comments at a Thursday meeting, some members of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors are not happy with the recent turn of events involving white deer tours at the former Seneca Army Depot.
During the year-end meeting, a resolution that would have provided up to $50,000 for the not-for-profit group Seneca White Deer was tabled; it may never be voted on. Two supervisors, Cindy Lorenzetti of Fayette and Bob Hayssen of Varick voted against tabling the resolution.
The measure, approved by a board committee earlier this month, would have funded legal efforts by Seneca White Deer to challenge an application for a patent in the organization’s name. That application is being made by Earl Martin, who owns a 3,000-acre conservation area where the white deer are.
The conservation area is part of the 7,000 acres of former depot property Martin bought for $990,000 in a 2016 bid accepted by the county Industrial Development Agency.
Although it was not the highest bid, the IDA liked Martin’s plan of building his Seneca Dairy Systems manufacturing plant on a portion of the property, developing 100-acre homesteads and preserving about 3,000 acres as a conservation area to protect the white deer herd that lived inside the depot fences.
Martin and Seneca White Deer, a group headed by Dennis Money, reached agreement on a lease of the land and a visitors center site built by Martin that would allow the group to offer guided bus tours of the deer and wildlife. The tour also included sites related to the depot’s history as the East Coast’s major nuclear weapons storage facility for many years.
The tours started in 2017. Earlier this month, however, Money announced Seneca White Deer’s last tours will be Dec. 29, citing the $8,400 per month rent the organization was paying Martin and tour revenues that didn’t make it a viable business.
Money declined financial assistance from the county to fight Martin’s application. Martin has said the tours will continue under new management.
The Board of Supervisors later discussed the issue in executive session under potential future litigation, which Lorenzetti objected to.
“I don’t think there is any litigation here. This can be done in open session,” she said. “The public has a right to hear this.”
Board Chairman Bob Shipley said Martin, who was at the meeting, had agreed to talk to the board in executive session but not in public.
Voting against going into executive session were Lorenzetti, Hayssen and Supervisor Paul Kronenwetter (Seneca Falls). Seven other supervisors voted to go into executive session, while four supervisors were absent from the meeting.
After conferring, county officials said a simple majority was needed for the executive session vote instead of a weighted vote. Hayssen disagreed.
“That’s a lawsuit right there,” Hayssen said.
“Then file it, Mr. Hayssen,” Shipley replied.
In other board matters:
• PAY RAISES — The board approved 3-percent pay raises in 2020 for unionized county workers, employees on the salary management schedule, and for non-union workers not represented by the other groups.