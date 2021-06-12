WATERLOO — What to do about the rubble of demolished buildings on Cayuga Indian Nation property in Seneca Falls was debated by the Board of Supervisors at its June 8 meeting.
The topic was brought up by County Treasurer and Seneca Falls resident Frank Sinicropi, who said he was speaking as a citizen, not as county treasurer.
“There are three parcels on Route 89 that I ask you to consider for its negative impacts that were demolished and the rubble is still there. They are partially torn down and could be a haven for feral cats and other animals. They are in a one-family residential zone and are an eyesore on Route 89, which is a scenic byway,” Sinicropi said. “It’s the first thing campers see when they come to Cayuga Lake State Park. Do we want visitors and those on wine tours to see that?”
The Cayugas claim they have applied for permits to demolish and remove the rubble but have been denied because they are not current on property taxes.
Sinicropi suggested amending the local law “to allow removal if the Cayuga Nation is willing to clean it up, sort of an amnesty on taxes for the sake of beautification.”
He said he’s aware that many feel the principle behind the law is important.
“But if it was in your neighborhood, you’d want a resolution and not just punish the Nation,” he said, urging the board to adopt his suggestion to solve the stalemate.
Supervisors Cindy Lorenzetti of Fayette and Ralph Lott of Seneca Falls were having none of it.
“I understand your concern, but there should not be amnesty just for the Cayugas. If you do it, do it for all, not just them,” Lorenzetti said.
“But they are not treated the same by the federal government. They are different and unique, and I don’t think this will set a precedent,” Sinicropi responded.
“Do it for all or none,” Lorenzetti replied.
“A committee could review other requests on a case by case basis. The local law is having a negative impact here and it’s getting worse. Let’s work this out,” Sinicropi said.
Sinicropi got agreement from Seneca Falls Supervisor Paul Kronenwetter who also lives on Lower Lake Road, even closer to the CIN properties than Sinicropi.
“It’s wrong. The CIN does not pay taxes. That is wrong. Pay the taxes and get the permit,” Lott said. “It burns me up. We’ve been fighting them since 1980 and not won. And now a revaluation in Seneca Falls is coming up next year. I say keep and enforce the law.”
Sinicropi also told the board that the Cayugas owe more than $6.5 million in unpaid property taxes on land it owns in Seneca Falls and Varick. He broke that down into $6.2 million in county, town and school taxes for properties in Seneca Falls and $346,279 for properties in Varick. He said that is for the period of 2008 to today.
He said that expenses are then borne by the county, which is required to make the county, towns, villages and school districts whole for unpaid taxes.
CIN spokesperson Maria Stagliano said Friday that the Cayugas have said repeatedly to multiple Seneca County and town of Seneca Falls officials that the Nation would remove the debris immediately after it receives the permit.
“That remains the Nation’s position,” she said. “The Nation sought a permit to remove the debris from its property in Seneca Falls in March 2020, which included filing paperwork and paying a permit fee. Unfortunately, the permit was denied for failure to pay real property taxes based on a law the county passed that seemingly targets the Nation.”
She said the Supreme Court’s denial makes clear that the county’s 10-year dream of foreclosing on Nation property has been a waste of taxpayer assets.
The CIN statement claims the county has selectively argued the Nation with a law that is likely illegal in the view of the New York Attorney General and ultimately not enforceable, based on the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear its challenge.
“Still, the Nation offers to secure a permit as a good neighbor, but the county refuses to issue it,” Stagliano said.
In other matters, the board:
• EXECUTIVE SESSION: Went into closed-door session on litigation issues for 30 minutes but did not take any action after returning to open session. The topic was likely the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision not to hear the county’s appeal of lower court rulings that the county cannot foreclose on delinquent CIN properties, a legal fight that began in 2005.
• SAMPSON TRANSFER: Voted unanimously to transfer the 162-acre Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus to the state so it can become the state’s first veterans cemetery.
• BUS CONTRACT: Voted 13-0, with Supervisor David Hayes, R-Romulus, absent, to approve a contract for transportation of children ages 3-5 and early intervention disabled children for $993,000 for three years, an increase of $160,000 over what the county pays this year under a contract that is not being renewed at the vendor’s request. That was the only bid received.
• HOME RULE REQUEST: Voted to approve a home rule request to be sent to the Senate and Assembly for passage of bills that would amend state tax law regarding hotel and motel room occupancy taxes in the county.
The amendment would expand the scope of tourism projects that can be funded from revenue from the room tax and allow up to 5 percent of the revenue for administrative costs.