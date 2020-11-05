WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors will meet in a special executive session today to discuss its plan to petition the U.S. Supreme Court.
The topic of the closed-door session, which begins at 6 p.m.: the county’s tax foreclosure lawsuit against the Cayuga Nation.
The meeting is being called by board chairman and Varick Supervisor Bob Hayssen. It will be held in the County Office Building and conducted under a section of the state Open Meetings Law allowing such a session “regarding proposed, pending and current litigation” involving the county. No action is anticipated after the session ends.
The county took the Seneca Falls-based tribe to court several years ago after the tribe was delinquent in paying local property taxes on several parcels of land it owns that are not in the 15 acres the tribe applied to put into federal trust. The county lost its cases at the district and circuit court of appeals levels.
The county planned to file a petition to have the case considered by the U.S. Supreme Court, but its attorney missed a critical deadline for filing, forcing the county to begin the litigation all over again.
The Cayugas have prevailed at the district and circuit court levels a second time, leaving the county to ponder the Supreme Court option.