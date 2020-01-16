WATERLOO — For the Seneca County Board of Supervisors, it’s a no-brainer.
The state wants to sponsor a veterans cemetery. Seneca County has Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, which opened in 2011 and operates to federal standards on a former military facility.
The board voted Tuesday to present the Sampson cemetery in Romulus as a candidate for the state’s first veterans cemetery and “encourages the state to select it for that honor.” A special committee formed last year, with former state Sen. Mike Nozzolio as its head, will lead the campaign for the Sampson application.
Nozzolio’s successor, state Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and state Sen. Robert Ortt, R-62 of North Tonawanda, joined the fight Wednesday.
“Both Sen. Ortt and I have been in contact with the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs to push for the designation of Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery as New York’s first veterans cemetery,” Helming said in a press release. “This is a priority for veterans and their families across our region. We look forward to working with the committee recently assembled by Seneca County to advocate for Sampson’s designation.”
Ortt is the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Veterans.
The supervisors’ motion notes that the state made 162 acres of the former Sampson Naval Training Station and Sampson Air Force Base in Romulus available for the cemetery, and has provided more than $5 million in funding to design and construct the cemetery to Veterans Administration standards.
In other matters Tuesday:
• SALARIES — Supervisors introduced a local law establishing the salaries of 18 county officials and the 14-member board. The raises are 3 percent, with some getting an additional 1 to 1.9 percent, depending on their performance evaluation.
The 2020 salaries are as follows:
— Board chairman, $17,733.
— Other board members, $13,797.
— County Manager Mitch Rowe, $114,092.
— Board clerk Margaret Li, $59,377.
— District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz, $200,335 (set by state).
— Public defender Michael Mirras, $83,939.
— Finance Director Halle Stevens, $87,505.
— County treasurer Frank Sinicropi, $37,131.
— Director of Real Property Tax Services Lisa Keshel, $58,870.
— County clerk Christina Lotz, $71,571.
— County attorney David Ettman, $108,150.
— Personnel Officer Christopher Wagner, $80,000.
— Election Commissioners Tiffany Folk and Carl Same, $64,306.
— Sheriff Tim Luce, $84,033.
— Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart, $97,793.
— Human Services Commissioner Tracy VanVleck, $87,867.
— Director of Weights & Measures Susan Sauvageau, $60,396.
— Historian Walter Gable, $16,750.
— Public Works Commissioner Samuel Priem, $103,442.