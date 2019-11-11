WATERLOO — After some revisions and rewrites, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors appears ready to introduce the Seneca County Sewer Use local law Tuesday.
The board’s Public Works Committee approved the proposed law Oct. 22 and recommended it be passed by the full board. If it passes Tuesday, it will be subject to a public hearing at 6 p.m. Nov. 26 before final approval can be given.
The proposed law regulates the use of public and private sewers and drains, private sewage disposal systems, installation and connection of building lateral lines, and the discharge of waters and wastes into the public sewer system. There are penalties for violations of the law and for administration and management of the county’s three sewer districts.
The county is required to have a sewer use law for sewer districts within the county.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• Room tax — Supervisors will consider a motion authorizing a contract with San Francisco-based Host Compliance would ensure that anyone renting a room in the county charges, collects and forwards the county’s 3 percent room occupancy tax. The company will charge an estimated $25,000 for this service in 2020.
The county room occupancy tax applies to short-term vacation rentals and similar operations that are many times said to be not aware of or otherwise do not comply with the tax filing requirements of the law. County officials say this non-compliance not only deprives the tourism and economic programs of the county of funds, but is also unfair to members of the hospitality industry that comply with the tax requirements.
Host Compliance is said to be a specialist in the field of identifying non-complying entities. The services the company will provide include mobile enabled permitting and registration, address identification, compliance monitoring, rental activity monitoring, tax collection support and a dedicated hotline to report violations or non-compliance.
County officials estimate strict compliance will result in an additional $100,000 in hotel-motel tax revenue a year.
• Facilities master plan — Supervisors will consider a motion to choose one of three options as the course to follow in developing a facilities master plan and to direct County Manager Mitch Rowe to solicit a proposal from John Snyder Architects of Ithaca to further develop the chosen option.
The chosen option is to renovate the existing old Office for the Aging space in the County Office Building on DiPronio Drive to accommodate the county Mental Health Department in moving it from its current facilities on Thurber Drive. Other options were renovations to the Thurber Drive building and renovation to the Health and Senior Services Building, the formrr BonaDent, on Danaren Drive.
• Administrative position — Supervisors will consider a motion to create and fill a new position of full-time public safety systems administrator in the Information Technology Department. The person hired will be responsible for administration of the county’s computer aided dispatch system, related systems and the county inter-operability coordinator.
• Veterans cemetery building — Supervisors will consider a motion to award a bid to Bouley Associates Inc. of Auburn for $228,000, the lowest responsible bidder, for construction of a maintenance facility to support operations at the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus.
• 2020 budget — Rowe will give a presentation on the tentative 2020 county budget, which maintains the current tax levy at $9.8 million and drops the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value from $4.42 top $4.28. The budgets totals $70.3 million, up from $66.8 million in 2019. A budget workshop will be scheduled, along with a public hearing, before a final budget is adopted. Rowe said an increase in sales tax revenue is a major factor in keeping taxes stable.