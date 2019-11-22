WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors will have one last chance to amend the tentative 2020 county budget tomorrow morning.
With donuts and coffee on hand, the 14-member board and County Manager Mitch Rowe will review the $70.3 million spending plan and possibly make additions or subtractions.
The budget is up 5 percent from the 2019 budget of $66.8 million, but the tax levy is projected to remain at $9.8 million and the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value could also be $4.28, down from $4.42 this year.
Rowe’s tentative budget maintains all current county services, programs and staff. The stable tax levy and tax rate are due to an anticipated increase in sales tax revenue from $25.4 to $26.4 million.
Saturday’s 9 a.m. meeting at the County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, is open to the public.
The board will likely vote on adoption of a final 2020 budget on Dec. 10.