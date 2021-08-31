WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors is asking the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs to reconsider its recognition of Clint Halftown as the Cayuga Nation’s official federal representative.
In a letter dated Aug. 26 and signed by board Chairman Bob Hayssen, the 14-member county board urges the BIA to “review not only the tribal leadership history, but also consider that if Mr. Halftown and his leadership council cannot be trusted to lead their own people justly and fairly, alternative leadership should be seriously considered for recognition.”
The only current alternative is the Cayuga Council of Chiefs, also known as the Unity Council, led by Chief Sam George.
“The purpose of this letter is to bring to your attention the concerns of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors with the ongoing actions of the designated federal representative of the Cayuga Indian Nation and the impact of such actions on the people of Seneca County,” the letter begins.
It said that for more than 40 years, the county has had to deal with the assertion of sovereign rights by the Cayugas.
“The significant impacts includes the loss of millions of dollars in property tax revenue to the local governments and school districts from tribal fee interest land without any reduction in services required to be provided, the deployment of an apparently illegitimate tribal police force, erosion of property rights and confusion as to civil rights and obligations for both tribal and non-tribal members of the local community,” it states.
The letter says that for the past decade, actions taken by the faction of the Nation led by Halftown as the currently recognized federal representative have cause unrest, civil strife and issues of public safety.
“In fact, the decision of your agency to deny the land into trust application of the CIN was based, in part, on the pattern of oppression, violence and threats of physical and economic abuse toward members of the Nation’s local community, let alone the public in general,” it states.
The letter cited the Feb. 22, 2020 attack at 3:30 a.m. on commercial and personal interests and properties by Halfown’s “para-military” security forces and the continued alleged harassment by the Cayuga Nation police set up by Halftown of both tribal and community members “are but a few sad examples of the actions of the current tribal leadership under Mr. Halftown.”
County officials said they recognize the Cayuga Nation can be a “valuable partner” in the community, but the partnership requires tribal leadership that accepts responsibility for its actions and negative impact that those actions have had on their own people and the community at large.
“If the current designated leadership of the Cayuga Indian Nation cannot accept the diversity of views of its own people, then how can we, Seneca County, expect that same leadership to act responsibly and reasonably in the future,” the letter said, adding that the board isn’t suggesting it can pick and choose who it believes represents the Cayuga Nation as the designated federal representative.
“However, we can share our experience with both Halftown’s leadership and that of the Council of Chiefs. it is clear to us that the commitment to fairness and cultural values the Council of Chiefs offers our communities is a better path forward to understand a positive model for the future,” they said, urging the BIA to examine the impact that its designation of Halftown has had on the day to day life and culture of the Cayuga people.
In a separate news release, Hayssen said the letter was sent to the Secretary of the Interior, the Director of the BIA and the Eastern Region Director of the BIA, with copies to federal and state legislators.
“The safety and economic welfare of our joint community is at stake, particularly a level playing field for our local business enterprises,” Hayssen said.
“We simply wish the BIA to fully appreciate the impacts of their decision on the people and communities that they are legally bound to protect. While we understand we have no authority in the decision making process, it is critical that the Bureau hear from other voices with a stake in the future of the Cayuga Indian Nation in Seneca County,” he added.
The board voted Aug. 10 to authorize the drafting and sending of the letter. That followed a July appeal by George and others to the board to reject Halftown as leader and to recognize the Cayuga Council of Chiefs.