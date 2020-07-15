WATERLOO — Citing the economic damage from del Lago Resort & Casino’s four-month closing, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors is urging the state to “fast track” its reopening.
The board voted 11-3 to approve a resolution at its June 23 meeting and followed up with a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on June 30.
The $440 million resort casino on Route 414 in Tyre opened in 2017 and shares revenue with the state, town, county and the Waterloo school district. The facility employs approximately 1,700 people who have been furloughed since April 9.
Del Lago officials say they have developed a plan to safely reopen that will protect workers and visitors, but the state has not given any guidance on when or how they can reopen. Indian-owned casinos, meanwhile, have reopened.
The supervisors’ motion states that del Lago “has indicated a willingness and commitment to implement any and all recommended safety protocol, plans and guidelines upon permission for reopening,” and the board supports the early reopening of the casino with the implementation of safety protocols.
The letter to Cuomo was signed by board Chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, County Manager Mitch Rowe and Tyre Supervisor Ron McGreevy. Copies were sent to local state lawmakers and officials in Wayne, Schuyler, Tompkins, Chemung, Tioga and Broome counties and members of the Finger Lakes Regional Control Board on the coronavirus pandemic.
The letter states that the region has not been impacted by COVID-19 cases as much as other parts of the state and “our economy remains in crisis and the long-term outlook remains uncertain.”
It also praises Cuomo’s efforts to stop the spread of the virus and supports his phased approach to reopening the economy.
“Segments of the casino industry have already begun to open throughout the upstate area while del Lago, one of the county’s largest employers and an economic engine for the region, remains shuttered,” the letter states.
County officials told the governor that the casino has brought 1,753 family-sustaining jobs to the area, along with $3.6 million in non-gaming taxes and payments to Seneca County, the town of Tyre and other counties in this gaming region.
“We estimate a loss in revenue to our county in 2020 to exceed $1 million. With the economic uncertainty driven by the COVID-19 outbreak, our region needs del Lago now more than ever,” the letter states.
County officials said they have been briefed by casino officials on their reopening plans and are confident their plans will protect local residents, workers and customers.
“We are also disappointed that several Seneca Indian Nation casinos have already reopened, even though they have not paid taxes to the state or our county in four years. Turning Stone Resort & Casino (in Oneida County), has been open since June 10 and is reported to not be following CDC guidelines,” the letter continues.
“We respectfully ask the state to fast track the reopening of del Lago Resort & Casino. There are many inequities in the upstate casino industry. Del Lago contributes significantly to the Seneca County and New York State economies and we believe the casino can still thrive if the state allows it to reopen,” the letter states.
“We need businesses like del Lago to reopen and stay open,” it concludes.