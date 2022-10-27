WATERLOO — The growth of aquatic weeds in the north end of Cayuga Lake this year has been “unacceptable,” according to several members of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors.
Excess weeds limited swimming, boating, fishing and other water activities for residents and visitors.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the board’s environmental affairs committee, lawmakers vowed to make sure that doesn’t happen again in 2023. They voted to create a special ad hoc committee to attack the weed issue which would be tasked with having a plan prepared by Nov. 30 that could be implemented by May 1, 2023. That motion now goes to the full board for approval Nov. 8.
Named to the committee were environmental affairs committee chairman Paul Kronenwetter, R-Seneca Falls; Mike Ferrara, R-Seneca Falls; County Manager Mitch Rowe; and board chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick. Representatives from the Seneca County Soil & Water Conservation District also will be on the committee.
Citing an urgent need for action, the committee will meet Nov. 14 at a time to be determined to begin making plans.
“The weeds have been unacceptable in the north end this summer,” Kronenwetter said, prompting Ferrara to suggest the ad hoc committee have an aggressive timeline.
“What resources do we have to work with?” asked Jeff Trout, R-Fayette. “Are we looking at buying a new harvester or repairing the old one? Will we be using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds?”
Kronenwetter said those questions will be considered by the committee. He also said representatives from the Cayuga County Soil & Water Conservation District may be on the committee because the county contracted with them to use its weed harvester in years past.
Erin Peruzzini, district manager for Seneca County’s Soil & Water Conservation District, gave a presentation on her agency’s activities since its founding in 1940.
Part of her talk dealt with weed harvesting, which the district participated in for many years. She said the district began using a mechanical weed harvester on Cayuga Lake and the Cayuga-Seneca Canal that connects Cayuga Lake with Seneca Lake in 1986.
“The big problem is in Cayuga Lake. It has a watershed of more than 500,000 acres that brings a lot of nutrients into the lake in the sediment. That makes it optimal for weed growth. It’s shallow and it’s warmer too, other major factors,” Peruzzini said.
She said the district bought a new harvester in 2007 for use on the lake and a smaller harvester in 2012 to do the canal. She said the 2007 harvester needed repairs last year just as the season was starting. That led her to ask Cayuga County if it would contract to harvest the entire north end while a decision was made on whether to repair Seneca County’s harvester or buy a new one.
“Cayuga County did a good job, so we stayed with them last year. But for his year their harvester also broke down and they couldn’t harvest for us,” Peruzzini said. “Our harvester was fixed, but in late August when it was too late, so no harvesting was done this year.”
She said the district is willing to help again, but needs support and resources. She said she solicited bids from manufacturers and got one back from a Madison County firm for $20,000 that could be considered.