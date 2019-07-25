HONEOYE — A decades-long battle to allow adoptees in New York State access to their original birth certificates is close to being over.
In June, the state Senate and Assembly passed by overwhelming margins legislation that would grant adoptees over the age of 18 full access to their birth certificates.
Among those cheering the legislation is Richmond’s Steve Barnhoorn, a member of the Town Board who has been pushing his state legislators to pass the legislation.
It awaits the signature of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but Barnhoorn said indications are that he will sign it, which would make New York the 10th state to allow such access for adoptees.
Currently, the state does not allow adoptees to access to their original birth certificates because of what Barnhoorn and other advocates say is a false conceit of adoption policy in New York: that birth mothers were promised anonymity when they agreed to give up their children for adoption.
Barnhoorn’s interest in the law is personal.
His mother was adopted. But through a dogged paper-trail pursuit, he was able to locate his late mother Rebecca Wilcox’s biological brother, the late Paul Watkins. They were reunited in December 1990. They had been adopted to different families, and were separated for more than five decades.
While Barnhoorn was lucky to find public records about his heretofore-unknown family roots, others have been stymied under New York law.
“They (birth parents) were promised confidentiality by the state,” he said. “When you relinquish your child, you relinquish your right to privacy and confidentiality.”
Efforts to change New York adoption-privacy laws have been in the works for many years, he said.
“We’re talking since the 1970s that this has been going on,” said Barnhoorn.
An adoptee bill of rights bill was passed in 2017, but was vetoed by Cuomo, who said it was too restrictive. Barnhoorn and advocates agreed and urged him to issue the veto.
Barnhoorn said everyone deserves to know their true background, he said.
Barnhoorn noted that without it, adoptees lose their ability to access information on family health histories to determine risks for cancer, heart disease, diabetes and other diseases.
On a more personal level, he said, had New York not had such restrictive laws on adoption records, Barnhoorn’s mother, who died in 2017 at 78, and uncle, who died in 2013 at 76, could have been reunited much earlier in life.
“I’ve got to believe they were cheering this thing on in heaven,” he said.
