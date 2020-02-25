WATERLOO –– Comments were divided at Monday night’s public hearing on a proposed amendment to the town zoning map to eliminate so-called “split zoning.’’
But not evenly divided. Ten spoke in favor of the proposed amendment. Six told the Town Board they opposed the change, fearing it would reopen the door to mining of soil by Seneca Meadows Landfill from a 122-acre area west of Burgess Road.
The amendments would eliminate a situation where parcels of land closest to a roadway are zoned for residential use and the interior parts of that parcel are zoned for agricultural or commercial uses. But the residential zone prohibits access to those zones, landlocking those properties.
One area that could be affected is on the west side of Burgess Road. Opponents of the landfill’s mining plans were successful in court by arguing that the R-1 zone prohibits Seneca Meadows from building an access road in the R-2 zone to truck the mined soil across the road to the landfill.
Steve Craig read a statement from Concerned Citizens of Seneca County Vice President Lee Henry, who was ill and unable to attend.
A former board member and a village resident for more than 50 years, Henry’s statement noted the proposed new zoning map is meant to bring the current zoning regulations into conformity with the Comprehensive Plan adopted by the board in January 2017.
“However, those new zoning map amendments also will directly conflict with our goals as shown in the comprehensive plan, which states that the town should ‘amend its local laws to ensure that commercial mining is not legal in the town of Waterloo.’’’
He said the board has an option before it that would solve the split zoning issue and agree with the comprehensive plan.
Henry said the board should table the amended zoning map for additional review and necessary corrections. “I would say the amended zoning map is not a forward looking approach as envisioned in the comprehensive plan and as shown in the current zoning, so that is in need of further review,’’ he said. “Obviously, amending the split zones is a step forward and I support that correction,’’ he added.
Henry made these five recommendations:
• Direct MRB Group to bring all codes up to date to agree with the comprehensive plan within 90 days.
• Indicate in Section 135 of the zoning code a very clear and encompassing description of what commercial mining is understood to mean in the codes and comprehensive plan.
• Remove all uses from permitted land or district uses in new code that refer to commercial mining.
• Include in the new code a statement that commercial mining is not allowed in the town of Waterloo or a new stand alone law with the same effect.
• After 90 days, bring both the new or amended new zoning map together with new codes for a public hearing and board approval.
“That would stop the split zoning, restrict Seneca Meadows from mining entirely, all in concert with the comprehensive plan and with state laws that require town codes to conform to the comprehensive plan,’’ he said, suggesting a new code review committee be formed to include at least two board members in order to review MRB’s development of new codes.
Georgia Arnold also spoke against the change, saying landfill odors have ruined enjoyment of the outdoors for area residents. “It’s time for this board to stand up and say you’ve had enough. They knew what the zoning was when they bought the land. Why change it now?,’’ she said.
North Road property owner Dixie Lemmon, a plaintiff in the earlier lawsuit opposing the mining, strongly opposed the zone change. She said prior boards appeared to be acting on behalf of the landfill not town residents. “What I hope to impress upon you tonight is that it’s not too late to redeem our town’s dignity. You could be the board that actually had the heart to see to it that Waterloo will have a good and healthy future,’’ Lemmon said.
Kyle Black, regional manager of SMI, supported the zone change. “It will benefit many parts of the town to update this map and eliminate split zoning and are landlocked, unable to use their land for approved uses,’’ he said. “It would allow the full potential use of property and should be adopted.’’
Support also came from Ann Marie Heitman, president of the Seneca County Farm Bureau; Josh Emerson, Jordan Soler, Joe Goodman, SMI community relations director Mark Benjamin, Scott Knowlton, Tate Sisson, county supervisor Michael Enslow and Martha Houseknecht.
Allison Stokes opposed the map amendments because it could open the door to mining. Edward Lerkins voiced support for the comments made by Henry in opposition to the amendments.
Doug Zamelis, attorney for Lemmon, suggested a simple solution would be to allow the split zoning to be eliminated on Routes 5 & 20, but not change the Burgess Road zoning, He said the comprehensive plan is the guide and it recommends the town not allow commercial mining.
The board will not act on the proposed amendment until its March meeting.