GENEVA — Laura Salamendra has been a polarizing figure on Geneva City Council since she took office in January of 2020.
On Wednesday, supporters came to the defense of the embattled councilor with a rally before City Council’s meeting at the Geneva Recreation Center on South Exchange Street.
The Ward 5 representative, who ran on a platform that included police reform, has been scorned by those who disagree with her leftist politics and efforts to bring a Police Review Board to the city. That criticism came to a head at a now-infamous council work session June 7, when a number of people shouted at her in a meeting held to discuss police budgeting. In turn, Salamendra fired back at the crowd, which included Mike Pinco, leader of the Geneva United group and a frequent critic of Salamendra.
At that meeting, Police Chief Mike Passalacqua assailed some Council members for what he perceived was a lack of support for the department, which the chief claimed was making it difficult to attract new officers.
Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer Jr. walked out of the meeting when Salamendra suggested Passalacqua and Lt. Jeff Potter leave after their presentation was finished so that Council could continue discussions.
The raucous meeting eventually was shut down by Mayor Steve Valentino, although no vote to adjourn was taken. Some councilors wanted to continue the session, but were unable to do so.
Valentino, Passalacqua and Gerling have drawn the ire of Salamendra supporters, who claim all three allowed members of the public to verbally attack her.
The Geneva Women’s Assembly created an online petition (https://genevawomensassembly.org/petition/) supporting Salamendra. It had been signed by more than 1,300 people as of Tuesday afternoon.
The petition states:
“I condemn the violent and sexist threats against Geneva, NY Council member Laura Salamendra. Laura has effectively helped lead the movement for police accountability in the Geneva City Council and the creation of a Police Review Board. These escalating attacks include rape and death threats. Laura’s home has been targeted for harassment, including by a recently retired police detective. Geneva’s mayor allowed ultra-right wing racists to stop Laura from questioning Geneva’s police chief at the June 7, 2021 council work session. I, along with people of conscience from all over the United States, hold Mayor Valentino as well as City Manager Sage Gerling and Police Chief Mike Passalacqua responsible for allowing these efforts at intimidation to go unchecked.”
Women’s Assembly member Penny Hankins elaborated on the petition in a press release.
“(The) goal with the petition was shedding a light on what has been happening in Geneva,” Hankins wrote. “It is unacceptable for the mayor and city manager to tolerate and encourage people interrupting and shouting down an elected member of Council. The petition shows that people all over the country agree with us that this sort of behavior has to stop now.”
Geneva resident Heather May attended the meeting. She said much of what happened was lost in the YouTube recording of the meeting.
“It looks (at times) like (Laura) is yelling at a quiet audience,” she said, noting audience members were actually “yelling, muttering and taunting” Salamendra.
May holds Valentino responsible for what transpired.
“Progressively (as the meeting went on), there was never an attempt to remind the public of their role,” said May, who explained the public was supposed to be there to listen only.
Since that session, which has been viewed thousands of times on YouTube, Valentino has started Council meetings by laying out ground rules that include no interruptions by members of the public, and that public comment be reserved for designated portions of some meetings. Not all meetings have public comment included in the agenda, and the work session where the melee occurred was one that did not.
If people do interrupt sessions, Valentino said they will be gaveled first; if anyone persists in that course of action, “further action” will be taken. Valentino does not outline what that action would be. Additionally, the seating arrangement, in which the audience sat closely behind councilors at a U-shaped set of tables, was dropped.
In a YouTube interview with BreakThrough News — the organization said it tells “the untold stories of resistance from poor and working-class communities” — Salamendra condemns the crowd that she claimed was there to intimidate her.
“They were coming to that meeting to try do what they have been trying to do since I was elected, and that is to keep me quiet,” she told the interviewer.
Salamendra blamed the mayor for letting the crowd interrupt the meeting and harass her.
“(The mayor) allowed the crowd to take over,” Salamendra said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Valentino and Passalacqua had not responded to two emailed requests for comment on the petition supporting Salamendra.
Pinco, who has criticized Valentino on several occasions, said the mayor “did a great job managing the meeting and saying it was over.” He put the blame for what happened at the meeting at the hands of Salamendra and her remarks.
“I feel like what she said flamed the fire,” he said, adding she was disrespectful to Passalacqua and Potter. “You have a councilor (Pealer) who walked out for good reason.”
At the meeting, Pinco could be heard telling Salamendra during the verbal back and forth that “maybe she should leave” the meeting. Pinco admits as much.
He blamed the audience behavior on frustration by some residents over the direction of the city and a more than year of virtual meetings because of COVID-19.
“They have been locked down for a year,” he said. “They’ve been watching (this police reform) being shoved down their throats. … When the people want to speak, they’re either cut off or limited.”
Added Pinco: “The people are not against the PRB or reform. What they’re against is the climate, the environment (Salamendra) is creating.”
As for the crowd behavior, Pinco said he is not responsible for what happened June 7.
“I couldn’t control what they did,” he said. “I didn’t tell them to go up in her face.”
Pinco noted that he spoke with Valentino after the meeting asking how “we can bring the walls down” between Council and those who are unhappy with some of its actions.
“We had a good dialogue,” he said.