UNION SPRINGS — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from this Cayuga County municipality’s Village Board over the Cayuga Nation’s gaming facility there.
The village petitioned the country’s highest court to hear its appeal of a 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals decision issued in July 2021 stating the village could not enforce its local ordinance prohibiting gaming and could not shut down the LakeSide Entertainment facility.
The dispute began when the village tried to enforce the no gaming ordinance against the Nation. The Nation took the matter to court in 2020. On March 24 of that year, District Judge David Hurd of the Northern District of New York ruled that the Cayugas’ gaming operation meets the requirements for Class II gaming under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, thwarting the village’s efforts to enforce its ban on games of chance.
The village’s last resort was to seek U.S. Supreme Court review, which was denied.
“The Supreme Court has reaffirmed what we have known all along. The Cayuga Nation land within its reservation boundaries, as set forth by the Treaty of Canandaigua nearly 220 years ago, is entitled to sovereign immunity and protected by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act,” federally recognized Cayuga Nation leader Clint Halftown said in a press release. “The Nation’s electronic bingo hall, like all of our economic development enterprises, is an important source of revenue and opportunity for our members and we will continue to vociferously defend our sovereign rights as we have always done.”
Union Springs officials could not be reached for comment.
The Nation owns land in Seneca and Cayuga counties. It has applied to put some of it into federal, tax-exempt trust.
The Nation does not have a gaming operation in Seneca County.