GENEVA — A surprise bequest in excess of $1 million is enabling Historic Geneva to cross items off its maintenance “to do” list.
Robert James “Jim” Brennan Jr. of St. Petersburg, Fla., died in February 2021 at the age of 71. He left money to the local non-profit whose mission is to tell Geneva’s stories. The Geneva native and son of Robert and Joan B. Brennan moved to Florida with his family when he was 10 years old.
Kerry Lippincott, Historic Geneva’s executive director, became acquainted with Brennan in 2018 when he made a $25,000 donation in memory of his late mother, who died at 91 in September 2017 in St. Petersburg. It was the start of an old-fashioned correspondence by handwritten letter only. The two never communicated by email or even phone.
“I reached out and thanked him via letter, and that’s what got this started,” Lippincott said.
Brennan was an only child and very close to his mother, Lippincott said. Although he moved to Florida as a boy, Geneva was always home for his mother and held a very special place in his heart, she added.
“To the best of our knowledge, he was an only child of an only child,” Lippincott said, adding that Brennan never married and was survived only by cousins.
Brennan’s obituary notes he was a graduate of Dixie Hollins High School in St. Petersburg and Tulane University in New Orleans. He was interested in neighborhood revitalization and historic preservation and for many years led walking tours in downtown St. Petersburg, in addition to serving in various posts for the Crescent Lake Neighborhood Association.
Lippincott said two other organizations other than Historic Geneva received bequests from Brennan’s estate: Tulane University and the St. Petersburg Free Clinic.
“It’s an interesting mix,” she said.
Joan Brennan’s obituary lists her as the daughter of Karl Blair and Hazel Barker of Geneva. After graduating from Geneva High School, she attended Cornell University, William Smith College, and the University at Buffalo. She married fellow Genevan Robert J. Brennan, and the couple lived in Geneva and Rochester before moving to St. Petersburg in 1959.
Lippincott said Jim Brennan referred to his mother as a “Market Basket” girl. Joan Brennan’s mother, Hazel, worked as a secretary to Market Basket president Harry Hovey, and the Hoveys were Joan Brennan’s godparents. When her parents retired to Florida, Joan Brennan followed with her husband and son.
Lippincott estimated that she and Jim Brennan exchanged six or seven letters from 2018-20, and he never indicated he would be making another gift to Historic Geneva. News of the bequest was “a complete and utter surprise.”
In a press release, she wrote that their correspondence reminded her of “an old-fashioned courtship that you see in the movies.”
“Through his letters, Mr. Brennan shared memories of his mother. Usually, we’re the ones telling the stories, so I enjoyed receiving his letters and getting to know the Brennan family,” Lippincott wrote. “Their story is very much a Geneva one and enforces the idea that no matter where you go home is always home.”
She characterized the bequest as “a gift within a gift” because the funds are not restricted. After much conversation between the staff and board, it was agreed to put a portion of the funds into the general endowment and use the remainder to address deferred maintenance projects.
Originally, the work was to focus on the Geneva History Museum, but “two things happened at Rose Hill.” The mansion needed a new main roof and work done on its belvedere — projects completed just last month.
Chrisanntha Construction is providing construction management services and determined that new roofs re also were needed at the Geneva museum, work that was finished just last week. Other projects on the drawing board include installing an HVAC system; updating the bathrooms; upgrading the electrical system, phone and internet; exterior painting; new window treatments; and possibly rehabbing the front stoop.
“One by one, we’ll tackle as many projects as we can,” Lippincott said, adding that taking care of the building ensures that the museum’s collections are cared for as well.
In the press release, Historic Geneva Board President Josephine Perry expressed gratitude for Brennan’s gift “ ... as it will enable Historic Geneva to improve and update all our properties. This has been a goal of the board for several years and enables us to proceed.”
Lippincott said the unexpected nature of the bequest continues to astound her.
“This is probably a once-in-a-career-type of gift,” she said. “I still get speechless when I think about it.”