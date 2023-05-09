CANANDAIGUA — The era of Canandaigua City School District teams being known as the Braves is over. By the end of the school year, a new nickname should be in place.
These were some of the names suggested by a stakeholder committee, based on feedback from community members: Canandaigua by itself, possibly with the addition of 1791, the year Canandaigua Academy was established; Bears; Big Red; Bisons; Cardinals; Cherry and Gray (school colors); Courage; Hilltoppers; Lakers; Pride; and Waves.
School district residents and alumni should respond to a survey on the district’s social media pages, its website or ParentSquare by 3 p.m. May 10. The responses will be analyzed and a second survey made in the coming weeks with the choices narrowed down. People can select multiple choices in Survey 1.
The state Education Department has ordered that school districts with Native American nicknames must change them by 2024. Canandaigua officials appealed to use the name Canandaigua Brave, citing bravery as a positive trait that meets the state’s criteria, but that was rejected and the search for a new name began.
Superintendent Jamie Farr said he hopes a decision on a new nickname will be made by the end of the school year, and that the transition will take place over the summer and go into effect with the fall 2023 athletic season.
The Waterloo school district already has switched from Indians to Tigers. The Red Jacket Indians and Romulus Warriors also are in the process of finding new nicknames.