GENEVA — As of late Tuesday afternoon, the suspect in a high-speed chase that started in Waterloo and ended in Geneva had not been found.
The incident started about 8:20 a.m. in downtown Waterloo, where a village police officer spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Auburn. Waterloo Police Chief Jason Godley said Officer Erin Fleming tried to stop the vehicle on Routes 5&20, but the suspect sped off.
Godley said Fleming chased the driver on some side streets back to 5&20, and eventually into the town of Waterloo and the city of Geneva, where Fleming ended her pursuit near the Ramada. By then, a Geneva police officer had picked up the chase, along with state police and a Seneca County sheriff’s deputy.
Geneva Police Lt. Matt Valenti said his department’s officer, whom he declined to name, tried to keep the suspect’s car in sight as the chase progressed to Hamilton Street, where the speed limit is 35 mph. While Valenti said he could not confirm the driver was going in excess of 100 mph, as a 911 dispatcher was reporting, he said the suspect was traveling at dangerous speeds.
“He was moving very fast and driving erratically, going around cars, in the median and the other lane,” Valenti reported. “Our officer was not trying to catch him, just keep sight of him. We have to take into account safety to vehicular traffic and pedestrians. We called off the chase when we lost sight of him after he crested a hill.”
While dispatchers reported the suspect’s car was headed west toward County Road 6, Valenti said the GPD officer noticed the vehicle in the parking lot of the Microtel/Holiday Inn Express on Hamilton Street in the town of Geneva. The vehicle was empty when GPD officers and Ontario County sheriff’s deputies arrived.
According to Valenti, witnesses told police the driver, who was alone, fled toward Washington Street. Police found footprints in the snow, but Valenti said authorities lost the suspect’s trail on the Washington Street pavement.
“He had a pretty good head start on us,” Valenti said. “It’s hard to say where he went. He may have friends here, or called someone to give him a ride. We are still working through this, and it’s a very active investigation.”
Valenti said the suspect tried to gain access into a Washington Street business, although he declined to name which one — dispatchers indicated it was Lakeview Mental Health Services. There was a noticeable police presence there around 9 a.m., with numerous officers from several agencies combing the area in patrol cars and on foot. Several K-9 units from the state police and Ontario County sheriff’s office were used, as was a sheriff’s office drone.
Valenti said police tried to ping the person’s cell phone without success.
As a precaution, West Street School, the Geneva Family YMCA on William Street, and Happiness House on County Road 6 were put on lockdown. The lockdowns were lifted early Tuesday afternoon.
Officials at Hobart and William Smith Colleges were notified of the situation as well.
Valenti said while the suspect had not been found as of late Tuesday afternoon, police do not believe he was still in the city. Valenti declined to elaborate further.
“That determination is all part of the investigation,” he said.
Valenti referred questions on the stolen vehicle to the Auburn police.
Sgt. Dave Edmonds of the Auburn Police Department said the case is under investigation. He declined further comment.
Godley, Valenti and Edmonds declined to name the suspect.
The Times is not naming the suspect at this time, pending official confirmation from authorities.